Saturday, Feb 26, 2022 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Feb 2022  PM Modi calls upon private firms to enter medical education sector in big way
India, All India

PM Modi calls upon private firms to enter medical education sector in big way

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2022, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2022, 1:41 pm IST

Indian students going abroad for study, especially in medical education, also result in hundreds of billions of rupees exiting the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Noting that Indian students have been going to many small countries for medical education despite the language barrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the private sector to make a big presence in the field.

Speaking after inaugurating a webinar on the Union budget announcements on the health sector, Modi suggested that state governments should also formulate good policies for land allotment for medical education so that India could produce a large number of doctors and paramedics to fulfill even global demand.

 

His remarks assume significance at a time when a large number of Indian students, many of them studying medicine, have been stuck in Ukraine following the Russian attack on that country.

Modi made no direct mention of the crisis though.

The prime minister said Indian students going abroad for study, especially in medical education, also result in hundreds of billions of rupees exiting the country as well.

"Our children today are going to small countries for study, especially in medical education. Language is a problem there. They are still going...Can our private sector not enter this field in a big way? Can our state governments not frame good policies for land allotment regarding this," he asked.

 

India can benefit a lot from its demographic dividend in this field, he said, adding Indian doctors have enhanced the country's prestige across the world in the last many decades with their work.

In the webinar, Modi also highlighted his government's efforts to provide quality health as well as wellness services to people with its holistic approach to the healthcare system.

The government has been working with the spirit of "one India one health" so that people in remote locations also have access to quality healthcare, he said, adding quality healthcare infrastructure should not be confined only to big cities, he said.

Modi said work on 1.5 lakh health and wellness centers is progressing at a brisk pace, with over 85,000 centers providing the facility of routine checkups, vaccination and tests till now.

 

Congratulating India's healthcare professionals for the country's massive COVID-19 vaccination programme, he said it has established the efficiency and mission-oriented nature of India's healthcare system.

Platforms like CoWin have established India's reputation in the world with regard to digital health solutions, he added.

Asserting that the Union budget builds upon the efforts to reform and transform the healthcare sector that have been undertaken during the last seven years, Modi elaborated on three factors that underline the efforts of making the health sector holistic and inclusive.

Expansion of modern medical science-related infrastructure and human resources, promotion of research in the traditional Indian medical systems like Ayush and their active engagement in the healthcare system, and providing affordable healthcare to every citizen and every region of the country via modern and futuristic technology are these factors, he said.

 

It is our endeavor that critical healthcare facilities should be at the block level, at the district level, near the villages. This infrastructure needs to be maintained and upgraded from time to time. For this, the private sector and other sectors will also have to come forward with more energy, Modi added.

On enhancing the medical human resources, the prime minister said as the demand for healthcare services is increasing, efforts are being made to create skilled health professionals accordingly.

A significant hike has been made in the budget for health education and human resource development related to healthcare as compared to last year, he said, asking the healthcare community to work with a set time frame on the task of taking these reforms forward with the help of technology, with a focus on improving quality of medical education and making it more inclusive and affordable.

 

The prime minister dwelled on the positive role of remote healthcare and telemedicine during the pandemic, and said they will play a big role in reducing health access divide between urban and rural India.

Mentioning the upcoming 5G network and optical fiber network project for every village, he asked the private sector to come forward to increase its role and emphasised on the use of drone technology for medical purposes.

Noting the growing global acceptance of Ayush, he exuded pride in WHO going to start its only Global Center of Traditional Medicine in India.

Now it is up to all of us how to create better solutions of Ayush for ourselves and for the world as well, he added. 

 

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, medical education
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Priyanka Gandhi waves during a road show for the upcoming state assembly elections in Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

UP polls: Fifth phase of voting on Sunday; 692 candidates in fray for 61 seats

The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom. (ANI Photo)

IAF decides not to send aircraft to multilateral air exercise in UK

A special flight of Air India AI-1943 lands at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians. (ANI)

Air India plane lands in Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AP file photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

India records 11,499 fresh COVID-19 cases, 255 deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham