Indigenous weapons must to surprise enemies: PM Modi

New Delhi: Asking the corporate sector in defence to step-up their efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that surprise element during war can only be attained if customised and unique weapons are developed in one’s own country.

He said that a third list of banning imports of more weapon systems will be soon be brought by the defence ministry. Modi added that the basic principle of security is that the country should have its own customised and unique weapon system, only then it will help you.

“If 10 countries have the same type of defense equipment, then there will be no uniqueness of their armies. Uniqueness and surprise elements, these can happen only if the equipment is developed in one’s own country,” said the Prime Minister during defence ministry’s post-budget webinar ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence — Call to Action’.

Modi pointed out that in the defence budget, 70 per cent funds were reserved for domestic procurement. He asked the industry to suggest practical ways to implement the Budget from April 1. “We have one month to prepare and we should work at a fastpace so that things can be rolled out from 1st April itself,” he said.