Saturday, Feb 26, 2022 | Last Update : 01:18 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Feb 2022  India abstains on UNSC resolution that ‘deplores’ Russian aggression against Ukraine
India, All India

India abstains on UNSC resolution that ‘deplores’ Russian aggression against Ukraine

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2022, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2022, 10:31 am IST

New Delhi called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and asserted that dialogue is the only answer to settling disputes

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti speaks at the UNSC (PTI file photo)
  India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti speaks at the UNSC (PTI file photo)

United Nations: India abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that deplores in the strongest terms Russia's aggression" against Ukraine, as New Delhi called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and asserted that dialogue is the only answer to settling disputes.

The 15-nation Security Council voted on the draft resolution Friday afternoon by the US and Albania and co-sponsored by a "cross-regional" group of 67 UN member states, including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom.

 

India, China and the UAE abstained on the resolution, which received 11 votes in favour by Albania, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, the UK and the US. The resolution was blocked since permanent member Russia, and President of the Security Council for the month of February, used its veto.

India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in the country's explanation of vote in the Council.

Tirumurti also said India is deeply concerned about the welfare and security of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students, in Ukraine.

 

He said that no solution can ever be arrived at, at the cost of human lives.

Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution, he said.

The envoy said the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. All member states need to honour these principles in finding a constructive way forward, he said.

Russia, a permanent member of the 15-nation powerful Security Council, used its veto power and the resolution failed, as expected, but Western nations said the resolution seeks to show Moscow's isolation on the global stage for its invasion and actions against Ukraine.

 

All eyes were on how India will cast its vote on the resolution given that New Delhi has strong defence ties with Moscow.

The Council resolution, which condemned Russia's February 23 declaration of the special military operation in Ukraine, reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

The UNSC meeting was delayed by two hours and there were some changes in the language of the draft resolution that was finally put to vote. An earlier version of the draft had contained language condemning the 23 February 2022 declaration by the President of the Russian Federation of a special military operation in Ukraine.

 

The final version of the draft that was put to vote removed the reference to the Russian president (Vladimir Putin) as well as the mention of Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which states sanctions and authorisation of force. The final resolution also removed a stronger word condemns and instead used the word deplores for Russia's aggression.

The resolution deplores in the strongest terms Russia's aggression against Ukraine and decides that Russia shall immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and shall refrain from any further unlawful threat or use of force against any UN member state.

The resolution also said that Russia shall immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

 

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, before the vote said in the Council, that this is a "simple vote and those voting no or abstaining align themselves with the aggressive and unprovoked actions of Russia.

"Let me put it plainly: Vote yes if you believe in upholding the UN Charter. Vote yes if you support Ukraine's  or any state's  right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vote yes if you believe Russia should be held to account for its actions. Vote no, or abstain, if you do not uphold the Charter, and align yourselves with the aggressive and unprovoked actions of Russia. Just as Russia had a choice, so do you, she said.

 

The resolution also deplores Russia's decision related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

The resolution said Moscow shall immediately and unconditionally reverse the decision related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

It said Moscow shall immediately and unconditionally reverse the decision related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. It calls on the parties to abide by the Minsk agreements and to work constructively in relevant international frameworks, including in the Normandy Format and Trilateral Contact Group, towards their full implementation.

 

India has so far refrained from condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine and in a statement in the Security Council on Wednesday night, just as Putin ordered Ukraine's invasion, Tirumurti expressed deep concern over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region. 

Tags: un security council meet, ts tirumurti, unsc on ukraine war

Latest From India

Priyanka Gandhi waves during a road show for the upcoming state assembly elections in Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

UP polls: Fifth phase of voting on Sunday; 692 candidates in fray for 61 seats

The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom. (ANI Photo)

IAF decides not to send aircraft to multilateral air exercise in UK

A special flight of Air India AI-1943 lands at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians. (ANI)

Air India plane lands in Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AP file photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

India records 11,499 fresh COVID-19 cases, 255 deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham