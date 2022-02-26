Saturday, Feb 26, 2022 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Feb 2022  IAF decides not to send aircraft to multilateral air exercise in UK
India, All India

IAF decides not to send aircraft to multilateral air exercise in UK

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2022, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2022, 12:20 pm IST

Though the IAF did not clearly mention the reasons for the pull-out, it is learnt that the crisis in Ukraine prompted the decision

The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom. (ANI Photo)
  The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has decided not to deploy its aircraft in a multilateral air exercise in the UK next month in view of the situation arising out of the crisis in Ukraine.

The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom.

 

"In light of the recent events, #IAF has decided not to deploy its aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK," the IAF tweeted.

The announcement came days after the IAF said it will send five combat aircraft to the exercise.

Though the IAF did not clearly mention the reasons for the pull-out, it is learnt that the crisis in Ukraine following the Russian military attack prompted the decision.

Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, indian air force

Latest From India

Priyanka Gandhi waves during a road show for the upcoming state assembly elections in Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

UP polls: Fifth phase of voting on Sunday; 692 candidates in fray for 61 seats

A special flight of Air India AI-1943 lands at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians. (ANI)

Air India plane lands in Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AP file photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

India records 11,499 fresh COVID-19 cases, 255 deaths

Before the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, Air India had conducted one flight to Ukrainian capital Kyiv on February 22 that brought 240 people back to India. (Representational image: PTI)

Air India plane departs from Mumbai to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham