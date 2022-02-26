Saturday, Feb 26, 2022 | Last Update : 01:47 AM IST

  India   All India  26 Feb 2022  Air India flights to bring Indians from Romania
India, All India

Air India flights to bring Indians from Romania

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KRISHNASWAMI
Published : Feb 26, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2022, 12:15 am IST

Sources said the first batch of Indian students have already left for the Ukraine/Romania border

India is dispatching two Air India evacuation flights one each from Delhi and Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
  India is dispatching two Air India evacuation flights one each from Delhi and Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Even as India is dispatching two Air India evacuation flights wholly at the government’s expense to the Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday night — one each from Delhi and Mumbai- — for evacuating Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine, all eyes are on whether India will once again abstain during voting on a crucial resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) being moved by the United States condemning the Russian military offensive against Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday morning.

There were, meanwhile, reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may chair another meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Saturday after the earlier meeting on Thursday evening to take stock of the developments on the Ukraine issue, including the ongoing evacuation efforts.

 

Sources said the first batch of Indian students have already left for the Ukraine/Romania border and that more than 470 students would soon exit Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret border. India has already set up camps in western Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation. There are about 16,000 Indian nationals in Ukraine awaiting evacuation.

The Indian embassy in Ukrainian capital Kyiv tweeted, “Today afternoon more than 470 students will exit the Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret border. We are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation. Efforts are underway to relocate Indians coming from the hinterland.”  

 

India, meanwhile, has so far not condemned the Russian military action but has only stated that the issue can be resolved only through diplomacy and dialogue. New Delhi had abstained during voting last month on a resolution on the Ukraine issue at the UNSC of which it is currently a non-permanent member. India is in a tricky position as it has close strategic ties with the United States which is moving the resolution now and also has time-tested close strategic ties spanning decades with Russia that is facing considerable global criticism over its actions.

External affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, meanwhile, told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that India “supports diplomacy and dialogue as the way out” even as he also “discussed the predicament of Indian nationals, including students,” who are stuck there amid the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

 

The EAM tweeted, "Received call from Ukrainian Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba. He shared his assessment of the current situation. I emphasised that India supports diplomacy & dialogue as the way out. Discussed predicament of Indian nationals, including students. Appreciate his support for their safe return.”

In a fresh advisory issued on Friday by the Indian embassy in Kyiv, Indian nationals were advised to take print-outs of the Indian national flag and paste it prominently on the buses and other vehicles they are travelling in as they head to the western borders of Ukraine with both Romania and Hungary.

“The Government of India is organising evacuation flights for Indians in Ukraine. The cost will be completely borne by the Government of India for this evacuation. MEA camp offices are now operational in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine. Additional Russian speaking officials are being sent to these Camp offices. Officials there are assisting Indian citizens who reach these cities and will facilitate their departure from Ukraine through adjoining border crossings. First batch of Indian students have now left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine/Romania border,” sources said on Friday.

 

According to the fresh advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv, “MEA teams are getting in place at checkpoints Chop-Zahony at the Ukraine-Hungary border near Uzhborod and Porubne-Sibet  at the Ukraine-Romania border near Chernivtsi.”

Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, air india

Latest From India

A girl wearing a mask walks near India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Over 1.9 million kids in India lost parent or caregiver to COVID-19: Lancet study

Demonstrators protest Russia's military action in Ukraine, at Roddick Gates in Montreal. (Photo: AP)

Dialogue, diplomacy best way forward to defuse Ukraine crisis: India

A wholesale vendor displays Rapid Antigen Test kits at his outlet in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India records over 13,000 fresh Covid cases, 302 deaths

Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari . (Twitter)

China’s space tech a threat: IAF

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham