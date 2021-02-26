Friday, Feb 26, 2021 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Feb 2021  COVID-19: Weekly markets, mass weddings banned in Maharashtra's Palghar
India, All India

COVID-19: Weekly markets, mass weddings banned in Maharashtra's Palghar

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2021, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2021, 11:14 am IST

The coronavirus tally in Palghar district has gone up to 45,838 with the addition of 45 cases on Thursday

BMC officials penalise a commuter for not wearing mask, amid rise in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, in Mumbai on February 22, 2021. (PTI)
  BMC officials penalise a commuter for not wearing mask, amid rise in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, in Mumbai on February 22, 2021. (PTI)

Palghar: The authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar have banned weekly markets and mass marriages across the district in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, an official said on Friday.

An order to this effect was issued by district collector Manik Gursal on Thursday, he said.

 

"Weekly markets are a regular feature in Palghar and other rural parts of Maharashtra. However, in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the collector ordered a ban on the weekly markets in the district from February 25 till further orders," the official said.

The collector also banned mass weddings in the district to avoid large gatherings, he added.

"The administration has started cracking down on marriage halls to check compliance of COVID-19 guidelines and action is being taken against the violators," the official said.

According to him, only 50 people can attend a wedding as per the guidelines.

The coronavirus tally in Palghar district has gone up to 45,838 with the addition of 45 cases on Thursday, while the death toll has reached 1,204, another official said.

 

Tags: maharashtra coronavirus, ban on weekly markets and mass marriages, palghar district, covid-19 guidelines
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

The 49-year-old jeweller has been repeatedly denied bail due to the seriousness of the allegations against him and remains behind bars in a London prison since his arrest in March 2019. (Diane Bondareff/AP file photo)

Arthur Road jail keeps special cell ready to lodge Nirav Modi

New Delhi added that it was “in discussions with the Government of Bangladesh to ensure their (survivors’) safe and secure repatriation”. (Representational image : AFP)

India finds boat carrying 90 Rohingya refugees adrift at sea, 8 dead

Jammu and Kashmir have heaved a sigh of relief over India and Pakistan agreeing to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors. (Photo: PTI)

J&K border residents heave a sigh of relief after LoC bonhomie

The vehicle, a Scorpio van, was found on Carmichael Road near `Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, an official said. (Twitter)

Vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham