SC refuses to entertain pleas, terms violence 'unfortunate'

Published : Feb 26, 2020
The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed unfortunate the incidents of violence in Delhi but refused to entertain pleas on them

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo
A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said it will not expand the scope of petitions filed in connection with the protests at Shaheen Bagh by looking into the pleas on violence

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the Delhi High Court has heard pleas connected with the violence. After this, the bench disposed the applications saying it is for the high court to take note of the matter.

The death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence rose to 17 on Wednesday from 13 the day earlier.

