Opposition targets PM, Kejriwal over Delhi violence

New Delhi: As violence continued unabated in parts of Delhi, the Opposition led by the Congress, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to step in urgently and rest-ore peace in the capital.

“Leave aside your political views and become not leaders of your party, but leaders of the country so that harmony, peace and non-violence prevail,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala urged the PM, home minister and the Delhi CM asserting that the nation looked up to them to provide leadership.

“Do not fail this country because you belong to different political parties,” he said adding that this was a sincere appeal “on behalf of people of Delhi and the country”.

“Let us make it an example of peace, cohabitation and mutual respect bet-ween communities, betw-een religions and between our entire society,” he said.

He said that the Congress party and its leaders will stand in unison and, if necessary, “stand behind you to ensure that the society and our love and affection and mutual respect for each other and that the principles of non-violence and that the principles of mutual brotherhood and cohabitation that is centuries old, that is pre-independence in this country.

The CPI(M) wrote a letter to the home minister saying that till now the anti-CAA protests in Delhi were led by women and were peaceful. However, there must have been a failure of intelligence agencies and their reports were ignores about the recent spurt of violence.

The CPI too condemned the violence even as it blamed the BJP/RSS for it.