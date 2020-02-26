Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 | Last Update : 03:32 PM IST

Narendra Modi appeals for peace in Delhi as deaths hit 20

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2020, 3:14 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2020, 3:14 pm IST

He also said it was important that calm and normalcy was restored at the earliest

A security official stands in front of a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo
 A security official stands in front of a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo

In his first reaction to incidents of violence in Delhi which have left at least 20 people dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed for peace and brotherhood, and said he has held an extensive review of the prevailing situation in various parts of the national capital.

He also said it was important that calm and normalcy was restored at the earliest.

“Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy,” Modi tweeted.

Stressing that peace and harmony are “central to our ethos”, Modi said, “I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times.”

At least 20 people have been killed since Sunday in communal violence in Northeast Delhi, triggered after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

