Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022 | Last Update : 09:06 AM IST

  India   All India  26 Jan 2022  Three civilians and cop injured in Srinagar grenade blast
India, All India

Three civilians and cop injured in Srinagar grenade blast

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 26, 2022, 8:16 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2022, 8:16 am IST

The police and witnesses said that unknown assailants tossed the hand-grenade towards the police vehicle along the Hari Singh High Street

A security personnel stands guard after a grenade blast hurled by militants at Hari Singh High Street, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (PTI/S. Irfan)(
 A security personnel stands guard after a grenade blast hurled by militants at Hari Singh High Street, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (PTI/S. Irfan)(

SRINAGAR: Even as security across Jammu and Kashmir has been heightened ahead of Republic Day, suspected militants succeeded in breaching it by exploding a hand-thrown grenade at a police vehicle in a busy marketplace in summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday, leaving a police official and three civilian pedestrians including a wife-husband duo injured.

The police and witnesses said that unknown assailants tossed the hand-grenade towards the police vehicle along the Hari Singh High Street here. They said that a police inspector working with the J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and three civilians — two females and one male —- received splinter injuries. They were quickly taken to the hospital.

 

Medical Superintendent of Sri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital Dr Kawaljeet Singh said that three persons brought there had received minor splinter injuries.

The injured police official Tanveer Husssain was reportedly being treated at a police hospital here.
Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, claimed that the person who threw the grenade in the marketplace has been arrested. The police quoting him said on its Twitter handle, “Srinagar police arrested the grenade thrower, who was involved in today’s incident at Hari Singh High Street (HSHS) in which a few civilians and one policeman got injured. Investigations are on”.

Earlier during the day while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Let. Gen. D.P. Pandey, the commander of the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps, had said that the situation in Kashmir on the eve of the Republic Day was “absolutely fine” and that the people in large numbers were asking for the national flag to be carried by them on the occasion.

 

He said, “This is a great indicator of the mood of the people of Kashmir. This is a positive thing happening… I think there are great times ahead”. He added, “The only thing is that the people should be vigilant against the nexus, which is trying to corrupt their minds, and not listen to them in whichever form they try to instigate any such activity which is anti-national and anti-people of Kashmir.”

Tags: srinagar attacks
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gives a pamphlet to a woman during his door-to-door campaign ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (PTI Photo)

With troubles in West, BJP shifts focus to eastern Uttar Pradesh

General Bipin Rawat (ANI)

Padma awards to Pichai, Gen. Rawat, Neeraj, Azad

President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, addressed the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. (Photo: Twitter)

India's resolve showed during pandemic: President

The theme of the marching contingents of the Indian Army is the evolution of the uniform and personnel weapons of the Indian Army over the last 75 years. (PTI Photo)

Republic Day parade 2022 to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham