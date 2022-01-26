Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Jan 2022  Navy's tableau depicts 1946 uprising; woman officer leads marching contingent
India, All India

Navy's tableau depicts 1946 uprising; woman officer leads marching contingent

PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2022, 11:49 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2022, 11:49 am IST

The contingent was led by Lieutenant Commander Aanchal Sharma, who is an observer officer posted at the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 314

Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)
 Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday depicted the 1946 naval uprising, which contributed to the country's Independence movement, and its marching contingent was led by a woman officer.

The uprising was started by the Royal Indian Navy's sailors of 'Talwar' ship on February 18, 1946, and it then spread to 78 ships.

 

The tableau on Tuesday showed the navy's theme of 'Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'.

The naval contingent comprised 96 men, three platoon commanders and one contingent commander.

It was led by Lieutenant Commander Aanchal Sharma, who is an observer officer posted at the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 314.

Sharma, who was commissioned in June 2016, had on January 22 said that the enthusiasm and energy of the contingent is unparalleled and it is indeed an honour to be leading it at Republic Day parade.

As the nation is celebrating 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the navy's contribution to the Indian freedom struggle had a special mention in the tableau.

 

The forward part of the tableau depicted the naval uprising while the rear section of the tableau illustrated the 'Make in India' initiatives of the Indian Navy, particularly for the period 1983 to 2021.

The model of indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant with Light Combat Aircraft in air took the centre stage.

This model was flanked by models of the indigenous missile corvette Kora, destroyer Visakhapatnam, frigate Shivalik on left and P-75 submarine Kalvari, frigate Godavari and destroyer Delhi on the right.

Frames on the lower section of the trailer depicted indigenous construction of naval platforms.

At the parade, the 72-men band of the Indian Navy was led by Vincent Johnson, Master Chief Petty Officer Musician and Hon Sub Lieutenant.

 

The naval brass band played the Indian Navy's song 'Jai Bharati'.

Johnson led the naval band as a drum major.

This was the 18th time that he was participating in the Republic Day parade. 

Tags: 2022 republic day, indian navy tableau
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

