India's resolve showed during pandemic: President

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 26, 2022, 1:13 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2022, 1:13 am IST

President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, addressed the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: Asking people to celebrate Indianness on Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the country has shown an “unmatched resolve” in the face of the extraordinary challenge to humankind posed by the coronavirus pandemic and that a strong and sensitive India is emerging.

In his address on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, the President said,” this year’s celebrations may be muted due to the pandemic but the spirit is as strong as ever,” as he urged the people not to let their guard down and to continue following precautions.

 

He noted that democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form the bedrock of India and stressed that the observance of Fundamental Duties mentioned in the Constitution creates the proper environment for the enjoyment of Fundamental Rights.

In the fight against the Covid pandemic, it has now become a sacred national duty of every citizen to follow the precautions, the President said.

