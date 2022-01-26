India records 2.85 lakh new coronavirus infections, active cases decline

Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

A reduction of 13,824 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

New Delhi: India logged 2,85,914 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,00,85,116, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,91,127 with 665 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases have decreased to 22,23,018 and comprise 5.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.23 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 13,824 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.16 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.33 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,73,70,971, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 163.58 crore.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 665 new fatalities include 154 from Kerala, and 86 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,91,127 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,237 from Maharashtra, 52,141 from Kerala, 38,666 from Karnataka, 37,312 from Tamil Nadu, 25,681 from Delhi, 23,088 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,411 from West Bengal.

 

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

