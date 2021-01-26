Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Jan 2021  Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir
India, All India

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2021, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2021, 11:24 am IST

Suspension of mobile phone and Internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day has been part of the security drill in the valley

A security personnel checks an identity card of a youngster near the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day function in Srinagar, Monday, January 25, 2021. Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of R-Day (PTI/S. Irfan)
 A security personnel checks an identity card of a youngster near the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day function in Srinagar, Monday, January 25, 2021. Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of R-Day (PTI/S. Irfan)

Srinagar: Internet services on mobile devices were suspended in Kashmir on Tuesday as a precautionary measure for ensuring smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations in the valley, officials said.

"The mobile internet telephone services have been temporarily suspended in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said.

 

However, the mobile phone services remained unaffected.

Suspension of mobile phone and Internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day has been part of the security drill in the valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations.

Tags: republic day celebrations, internet services in kashmir, security drill, mobile phone services

Latest From India

Farmers on their tractors move towards Delhi during their rally on Republic Day, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 26, 2021. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade

Of these awardees, 29 are women and 10 foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI. There are 16 posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee. (Photo: PTI, Instagram @ispbofficial)

Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubramaniam, Paswan among Padma award winners

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. (ANI)

EC to soon begin mock trials for remote voting: CEC

Naku La was the same site where the Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a fierce face-off on May 9 last year following a violent clash between the two sides in Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh that has triggered the nearly nine-month-long military standoff. (PTI File)

Indian, Chinese troops came face-to-face in Sikkim's Naku La last week: Reports

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham