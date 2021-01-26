Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021 | Last Update : 09:18 PM IST

Farmer's death amid parade: Protesters allege he was shot while police say his tractor overtuned

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2021, 6:51 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2021, 6:51 pm IST

Some groups of farmers started going back to their respective sit-in sites after hours of chaos during their tractor parade

Farmers near the body of a fellow-farmer who died after his tractor allegedly overturned at ITO, during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI)
  Farmers near the body of a fellow-farmer who died after his tractor allegedly overturned at ITO, during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: A protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhi's ITO during the farmers' tractor parade on Tuesday, police said. However, a group of farmers is holding a sit-in demonstration at ITO with the body as they allege he was shot dead by the police during the violent clashes, media reports say.

They said the details about the deceased are yet to be gathered.

 

The man died as his tractor overturned at ITO where many farmers participating in the parade had reached from the Ghazipur border after taking a detour of the pre-agreed route for the march, a senior police officer said.

Police said the man was driving the tractor and he came under the vehicle as it overturned.

The farmers draped the body in the tricolour and kept it at the ITO crossing, not allowing the police to send it for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, some groups of farmers started going back to their respective sit-in sites on Tuesday evening after hours of chaos during their tractor parade against the farm laws, but thousands of other protesters were still in several areas, including ITO, Nangloi and Mukarba Chowk, of the national capital.

 

Hundreds of farmers were sitting at the ITO crossing and many, who entered the city from the Singhu border protest site, were moving towards Delhi's Outer Ring Road.

Farmers were seen moving back in batches to Tikri and Ghazipur border protest sites on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.

