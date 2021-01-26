Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Jan 2021  Chaos ensues as protesting farmers breach barricades, police use tear gas
India, All India

Chaos ensues as protesting farmers breach barricades, police use tear gas

PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2021, 1:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2021, 1:35 pm IST

The protesting farmers also reached Delhi's ITO area, a few kilometres away from Parliament

Farmers attempt to break barricades as they try to march towards Red Fort during 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI)
  Farmers attempt to break barricades as they try to march towards Red Fort during 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: Police on Tuesday used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their march in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

 

However chaos ensued as the farmers were were adamant of heading towards central Delhi.

Police baton charged farmers at Chintamani Chowk in Shahdara when they broke barricades and smashed window panes of cars. A group of 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors) clashed with security personnel near Akshardham Temple.

At Nangloi Chowk in west Delhi and at Mukarba Chowk farmers broke cemented barricades and police used tear gas to disperse them. The protesting farmers also reached Delhi's ITO area, a few kilometres away from Parliament.

An official said police personnel used tear gas to disperse groups of farmers coming from the Singhu border point as they tried to hold a march on the Outer Ring Road much ahead of the allotted time.

 

Meanwhile, senior farmer Balbir Singh Rajewal said farmers were following the pre-decided route. No one from the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha went to the Outer Ring Road.

"We condemn violence against farmers, appeal to all to maintain peace," Rajewal told PTI.

Numerous tractors bearing flags assembled at the border points of the national capital on Tuesday with men and women dancing on drum beats as locals gathered on both sides of the road showering flower petals them.

Security personnel have been trying to convince the farmers to stick to the plan of holding the tractor parade after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

 

Tags: indian farmers protest, farmers tractor parade, tractor rally, india republic day, tear gas

Latest From India

A security personnel checks an identity card of a youngster near the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day function in Srinagar, Monday, January 25, 2021. Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of R-Day (PTI/S. Irfan)

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

Farmers on their tractors move towards Delhi during their rally on Republic Day, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 26, 2021. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade

Of these awardees, 29 are women and 10 foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI. There are 16 posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee. (Photo: PTI, Instagram @ispbofficial)

Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubramaniam, Paswan among Padma award winners

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. (ANI)

EC to soon begin mock trials for remote voting: CEC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham