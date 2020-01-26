Sunday, Jan 26, 2020 | Last Update : 06:44 AM IST

Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 26, 2020, 3:56 am IST
CAA is aimed at distinguishing illegal migrants on basis of religion, says resolution.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot during the ongoing session of the Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur, Friday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Rajasthan on Saturday became the second Congress-ruled state to pass a resolution appealing the Centre to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

It is the second Congress-ruled state to pass such a resolution after Punjab. Earlier, Kerala Assembly too had passed a resolution against the CAA moved jointly by the ruling Left alliance and the opposition Congress-led UDF.

The Rajasthan Assembly resolution, which was passed by a voice vote, also asked the Centre to withdraw the new fields of information that have been sought for updation in National Population Register (NPR), 2020.

Several BJP leaders were seen rushing to the well of the house, shouting slogans in favour of the new citizenship law as the resolution was adopted.

The CAA that has been enacted by the parliament recently “is aimed at distinguishing illegal migrants on the basis of religion,” the resolution says. “Such discrimination of people on the grounds of religion is not in consonance with the secular ideas enshrined in the Constitution and is clearly violative of the Article 14,” it adds.

While moving the resolution, state parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal said, “It is evident that the CAA violates the provisions of the Constitution. Therefore, the House resolves to urge upon the government of India to repeal the CAA to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship and to ensure equality before law for all religious groups of India.”

Earlier, this week, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said the Centre should listen to people protesting against the CAA across the country and asserted that democracy weakens if there is no dialogue.

“We are requesting the Central government to reconsider the Act. The Constitution has given the right to protest but if someone does it, they are attacked and called anti-nationals,” he said.

It might be recalled that there had been a controversy over the decision by Congress state governments to pass a resolution against the CAA with some senior leaders feeling that it cannot stand legislative scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Congress of pursuing appeasement politics. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria questioned the right to challenge the Act in the state assembly.

“Granting citizenship is a matter under the Centre and and in such a situation do we have the right to challenge the CAA.... The Congress should stop doing appeasement and vote bank politics,” he said.

State BJP chief Satish Poonia said that granting citizenship to minorities living in Pakistan was endorsed in the past by prominent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.  The Congress has brought the resolution for its political agenda and appeasement politics, Mr Poonia said.

As soon as Dhariwal moved the resolution in the House, BJP legislators  trooped into the Well, shouting slogans against the government’s move. However, later they participated in the debate. 

“CAA has caused deep anguish and widespread protests all over the country. The state of Rajasthan has also witnessed protests against this legislation which have been peaceful and have involved all segments of our society,” Mr Dhariwal said.

