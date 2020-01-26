Sunday, Jan 26, 2020 | Last Update : 09:22 AM IST

India, All India

Anyone who opposes BJP is dubbed ‘urban Naxal’: Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 26, 2020, 3:50 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2020, 6:48 am IST

The Centre’s decision has triggered a massive political controversy, with the state government calling it “unconstitutional”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Modi government over the decision to hand over the Bhima Koregaon case to the National Investigative Agency saying anybody who opposes the government’s agenda of hate is being branded an “urban naxal”.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to twitter to attack the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah — whom he called “MOSH”. He claimed that those who oppose their “agenda of hate” are bra-nded as “Urban Naxal”.

“Anyone who opposes the MOSH agenda of hate is an ‘Urban Naxal’. Bhima-Koregaon is a symbol of resistance that the Government’s NIA stoog-es can never erase,” he tweeted.

The Centre’s decision to withdraw the cases came close on the heels of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP)alliance government in Maharashtra reviewing the cases.

The alliance government was seen to be preparing to withdraw all cases against intellectuals and social activists accused of inciting violence at the event. Earlier this week, it convened a review meeting with senior Pune police officers regarding this.

The Centre’s decision has triggered a massive political controversy, with the state government calling it “unconstitutional”.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the decision was taken without the state government’s consent.  "Handing over the Koregaon-Bhima probe to the NIA is against the constitution and I condemn it".

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said decision was taken by the centre as it feared it would be "exposed". "I think the government fears it may be exposed. So the decision has been taken (to transfer the case to NIA)".

The Bhima Koregaon case involves violence that erupted near said place in Pune district on January 1, 2018, while Dalit groups were celebrating 200 years of a British-era battle.

The Pune police had filed cases against activists and intellectuals who gave speeches at Elgar Parishad, a gathering held on December 31, 2017, preceding the celebration.

They were accused of inciting violence and subsequently picked up in raids conducted across the country.

Tags: bhima koregaon case, modi government

Latest From India

IAF’s air defence missile had shot down Mi-17 helicopter in Budgam in the Kashmir Valley minutes after Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft had entered Indian air space on February 27, 2019, a day after pre-emptive strike by Indian Air Force at terrorists camp at Balakot. (Photo: AP/File)

Gallantry awards for IAF men killed in friendly fire copter crash

One person dead and one injured after the collapse of an under-construction roof of a link building connecting Terminal-1 and Terminal-2 of the Bhubaneswar Airport on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead in Odisha airport mishap

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot during the ongoing session of the Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur, Friday. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA

Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

In Delhi, BJP eyes 30 per cent floating voters

MOST POPULAR

1

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

2

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

3

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

4

Motorola Razr shock reappearance ahead of Samsung Flip Z launch

5

Horrible news for Apple as upcoming power-packed iPhone design exposed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham