Saturday, Dec 26, 2020 | Last Update : 12:34 AM IST

  India   All India  25 Dec 2020  Pokhran nuclear tests Vajpayee’s ‘most enduring contribution', says Jaishankar
India, All India

Pokhran nuclear tests Vajpayee’s ‘most enduring contribution', says Jaishankar

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Dec 26, 2020, 12:30 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2020, 12:30 am IST

There is no question that he was the transformational leader when it came to Indian foreign policy, Jaishankar pointed out

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during A.B. Vajpayee Memorial Lecture (Photo credit: Twitter)
 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during A.B. Vajpayee Memorial Lecture (Photo credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: India's decision to carry out the Pokhran nuclear explosions in 1998 will remain then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s “most enduring contribution”, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Friday, even as President of the US-India Business Council and former US State Department official Nisha Biswal said Mr. Vajpayee foresaw the “potential dangers posed by a rising and unchecked China”. In an indication of the almost certain increased focus on human rights and democratic values by the forthcoming Biden Presidency, she also said that the Indo-US strategic convergence “needs to be buttressed with a broader focus on our shared democratic values”.  Ms. Biswal was delivering the A.B. Vajpayee Memorial Lecture, an annual lecture series begun by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the occasion of the former PM's 96th birth anniversary.

Ms. Biswal, who previously served as US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia during the Obama Administration, said in her Address, “Prime Minister Vajpayee was able to foresee what many others failed to see, he saw the potential dangers posed by a rising and unchecked China. And he saw the importance of a US-India partnership, built on the foundation of our democratic values, to advance a rules-based order that would enable a more peaceful, prosperous and pluralistic Asia.”

 

She further said, “The last several years have seen a more aggressive and assertive China that sought to leverage its growing economic clout to advance its strategic ambitions, often at the expense of its neighbors. The words of Prime Minister Vajpayee, some 20 years ago, foreshadowed the challenges that we are seeing play out across the Indo-Pacific. And in the face of these destabilising actions, the United States and India have forged a closer partnership and cooperation.”

Ms. Biswal added, “With the incoming Biden-Harris Administration, there will be a renewed focus on restoring our global alliances and strengthening our global institutions. And the advances of the past four years and the strategic convergence which we have seen deepened in the current administration will continue but they need to be buttressed with a broader focus on our shared democratic values.” In her Address, Ms. Biswal, significantly, did not mention India’s 1998 Pokhran nuclear explosions that had then led to imposition of sanctions by the US on India.

 

In his Opening Remarks on the occasion, EAM Jaishankar said, “On a whole range of national security and foreign policy issues, Atalji introduced corrections, some bold and others more nuanced. His 1998 exercise of the nuclear option will remain his most enduring contribution. If our Russia relationship remains steady to this day, this owes partly to his endeavours. Our principled approach of engaging China on the basis of mutual respect and mutual sensitivity also reflects his thinking.”

The EAM pointed out, “Looking back at Atalji’s life and legacy, there is no question that he was the transformational leader when it came to Indian foreign policy. He had an intuitive understanding that the post-Cold War world required India to drastically rework its relationships and interests. This vision led to a new beginning with the United States that has since been developed by successive Governments on both sides.”

 

Tags: a b vajpayee, external affairs minister s jaishankar, pokhran, nisha biswal, transformational leader
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Farmers during their protest against the Center's new farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (PTI)

Centre extends fresh invite to protesting farmer unions

According to NRC officials, 1,032 ineligible persons identified by it in last year's updated NRC are either ‘declared foreigners’, marked as ‘D voters’ or having cases pending at FTs (PTI)

Most of Assam’s 19 lakh NRC rejects can cast votes in 2021 polls

Owaisi said NPR is the first step towards NRC and would put Indians at risk of being marked as doubtful citizens (PTI)

NPR first step towards NRC: Owaisi

Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi (PTI)

Farmers ask Didi to join their stir

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham