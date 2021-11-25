Thursday, Nov 25, 2021 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

  India   All India  25 Nov 2021  NIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terrorism conspiracy case
NIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terrorism conspiracy case

Published : Nov 25, 2021, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2021, 11:33 am IST

The raids were conducted three days after the NIA arrested Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez from Kashmir

 The agency, however, did not reveal the exact case under which its sleuths conducted raids citing investigation reasons. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday morning carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a terrorism conspiracy case, the agency said.

The agency, however, did not reveal the exact case under which its sleuths conducted raids citing investigation reasons, but it assures to share the inputs soon as and when it finds a suitable time that will not affect its probe.

 

The raids were conducted three days after the NIA arrested Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez from Kashmir for his involvement in anti-India activities and having direct links with a banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit.

A senior NIA official earlier confirmed ANI that "Parvez was in touch with Over Ground Workers (OWGs) of a banned Pakistani organisation".

The official, however, did not disclose the name of the banned Pakistani outfit suspecting that the revelation may impact the ongoing investigation.

The official said that Parvez was held based on "solid evidence" against him proving his links with the OWGs for several years. "These evidences are in the form of electronic devices and some other platforms that can be proved before the court during proceedings."

 

"Some digital devices have been found from the possession of Khurram Parvez... Some facts have emerged which are yet to be verified," the official further said.

The official also mentioned that the case in which Parvez has been arrested has some links to Himachal Pradesh where the NIA sleuths had conducted raids on Monday besides carrying out search operations at two locations in Kashmir.

In this case, the NIA had on November 22 conducted raids at two places in Kashmir, and one in Himachal before arresting Khurram Parvez from the Valley.

Parvez was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with NIA's ongoing probe in a terror funding case.

 

The agency had conducted raids at Parvez's residence in Sonwar and office in Amira Kadal of Srinagar.

NIA sources said that Parvez has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The NIA sleuths picked up Parvez from his residence in the afternoon and he was later arrested following questioning at the agency's office in the Valley, said sources.

The agency in October last year had also conducted raids at several locations in the valley including Parvez's residence and office.

Parvez was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA) in 2016. His arrest had come a day after he was barred from travelling to Switzerland to participate in a session of the UN Human Rights Council. He was released after 76 days of prison.

 

Parvez is the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) and the programme coordinator of JKCCS. He had lost his leg in a landmine while monitoring the 2004 Parliamentary elections.

