Delhi Assembly's committee summons Kangana Ranaut over social media posts

The committee issued a notice to Ranaut summoning her on December 6

The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee has summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her alleged hateful posts on social media, panel chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

The committee issued a notice to Ranaut summoning her on December 6 over complaints citing an alleged offensive and derogatory Instagram story posted by her, said a statement from the panel.

The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'.