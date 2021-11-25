Centre to revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for EWS category for NEET (PG)

The Supreme Court was informed that a committee will be constituted to determine the criteria for EWS and it would take four weeks

Loyola College students during their protest urging the Central government to ban NEET in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has taken a considered decision to revisit the limit of rupees eight lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for Post-Graduate medical courses.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a committee will be constituted to determine the criteria for EWS and it would take four weeks.

Mehta said that the NEET (PG) counselling would stand postponed for a further four weeks as per assurance earlier given to the court.