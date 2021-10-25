Monday, Oct 25, 2021 | Last Update : 02:06 PM IST

SC asks Centre to put NEET-PG counselling on hold

The Supreme Court was informed that the full schedule for the counselling starting from Oct 24 and ending on Oct 29 has been announced

The Apex Court said the counselling should not proceed till the court decides the issue. (PTI Photo)
 The Apex Court said the counselling should not proceed till the court decides the issue. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to put the counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (PG) on hold until it decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce  Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker OBC and EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ).

As the Supreme Court was informed that the full schedule for the counselling starting from October 24 and ending on October 29 has been announced, the Apex Court said the counselling should not proceed till the court decides the issue.

 

