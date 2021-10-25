Monday, Oct 25, 2021 | Last Update : 10:54 AM IST

  India   All India  25 Oct 2021  High energy prices hit industrial production, says World Bank
India, All India

High energy prices hit industrial production, says World Bank

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANGEETA G
Published : Oct 25, 2021, 7:27 am IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2021, 7:27 am IST

Industrial production in China and India has been negatively impacted by electricity shortages amidst insufficient electricity availability

Natural gas and coal prices are expected to remain at high levels through the start of 2022, finds the World Bank. (PTI/File Photo)
 Natural gas and coal prices are expected to remain at high levels through the start of 2022, finds the World Bank. (PTI/File Photo)

Chennai: Industrial production has been impacted by high energy prices in India and this could weigh on economic growth of the country. Natural gas and coal prices are expected to remain at high levels through the start of 2022, finds the World Bank.

Industrial production in China and India has been negatively impacted by electricity shortages amidst insufficient electricity availability. Higher energy prices could therefore also weigh on economic growth, which would in turn reduce demand for natural gas and coal.

 

In a report, the World Bank said natural gas and coal prices are expected to remain at high levels through the start of 2022 but then decline as supply constraints ease and production increases. How-ever, additional bouts of price volatility remain a distinct possibility.

European natural gas prices and Australian coal prices are forecast to decline 14 per cent each in 2022 and then fall a further 27 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, in 2023. In contrast, after doubling in 2021 natural gas prices in the United States are expected to see only a marginal decline, given continued high demand for US LNG exports. Asian delivered natural gas prices, which saw the smallest rise in 2021, are expected to see a relatively modest fall in 2022.

 

According to the bank, as the global economy has started to recover from the pandemic, demand for natural gas and coal rebounded, both for electricity generation and industrial purposes. In China, electricity use rose 11 per cent between January and August 2021 while in India it was up 17 per cent year-on-year in August 2021.

 India’s imports of coal from Australia reached an all-time high in July.
The global production of coal, meanwhile,  fell 5 per cent in 2020 and has been slower to pick up than consumption. This led to energy prices soaring in the September quarter.

Tags: industrial production, world bank
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Ms Banerjee also slammed the BJP over continuous fuel price hike, propaganda of Covid-19 vaccination of 100 crore population and attacks on her party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev in BJP-ruled Tripura. (PTI)

Didi protests bid to divide Bengal, fuel price hike, attacks on TMC in Tripura

Amit shah while addressing a public meeting in Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar area. (Photo:Twitter)

Shah vows justice for Jammu region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi opens his mann to drones

Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel take positions in a forest area during the 12th day of the encounter between security personnel and militants, at Mendhar in Poonch district, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (PTI)

J&K: Arrested Pak terrorist killed, three security personnel injured

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham