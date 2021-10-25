Monday, Oct 25, 2021 | Last Update : 04:12 PM IST

  India   All India  25 Oct 2021  Cruise drugs case: NCB summons actor Ananya Panday for third round of questioning
India, All India

Cruise drugs case: NCB summons actor Ananya Panday for third round of questioning

ANI
Published : Oct 25, 2021, 2:15 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2021, 2:15 pm IST

Earlier, the actor was quizzed by NCB on Friday for over four hours

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
 Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned Bollywood actor Ananya Panday for the third round of questioning in connection with the investigation into the Mumbai drugs-on-the-cruise case.

Earlier, the actor was quizzed by NCB on Friday for over four hours. She had been summoned by the agency on Thursday as well.

 

During the questioning on Thursday, the actor denied the allegations of supplying or consuming drugs.

As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed drugs.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources had told ANI.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs," sources added.

 

Tags: ananya panday, aryan khan, aryan khan drugs case, aryan khan arrest
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Following the incident, the Kashmiri students reportedly uploaded a video on social media alleging that their rooms were vandalised by a group of students hailing from Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

Kashmiri students attacked at Punjab college post-Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup match

A health worker holds the used vials of Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive in the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: PTI/File)

India committed to supplying COVID-19 vaccines to other nations by year end

The Apex Court said the counselling should not proceed till the court decides the issue. (PTI Photo)

SC asks Centre to put NEET-PG counselling on hold

In this file photo, vials containing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 are seen at a hospital. (Photo: AP)

Active Covid numbers continue to decline, India logs 14,306 fresh cases

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham