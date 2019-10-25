'We did it papa': Riteish Deshmukh celebrates brothers’ election victory

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of the late former Maharashtra chief minister, took to Twitter to congratulate his brothers.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of him dressed in a white kurta-pajama and looking intently into the distance. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: The newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly will get a pair of brothers -- Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh -- who will carry forward the legacy of their father, late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of the late former Maharashtra chief minister, took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate his brothers.

“We did it PAPPA!!! @AmitV_Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time. @MeDeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes. Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust,” he posted.

We did it PAPPA!!! @AmitV_Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time.@MeDeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes.



Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust. pic.twitter.com/pOGFsmoEJU — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 24, 2019

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of him dressed in a white kurta-pajama and looking intently into the distance. Another photo showed the three brothers during campaigning.

Dhiraj, who cut his political teeth as a Zilla Parishad member in Latur, won the Latur Rural Assembly seat by a handsome margin of 1.21 lakh votes. His elder brother Amit was set to retain his Latur City seat for a third consecutive time as he was ahead by a comfortable margin of more than 40,000 votes over his nearest rival till late Thursday evening.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was chief minister between 1999-2003 and 2004-2008, nurtured his home district Latur in central Maharashtra during his decades-long political career.