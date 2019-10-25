Friday, Oct 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra results 'warning to rulers: Sena's tough talk on ally BJP

PTI
Published : Oct 25, 2019, 11:43 am IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2019, 11:43 am IST

The Sena said Sharad Pawar proved more powerful than the BJP chief minister.

The BJP-Sena combine bagged around 160 seats in Maharashtra, way below their expectation of crossing the 200-mark. (Photo: File)
 The BJP-Sena combine bagged around 160 seats in Maharashtra, way below their expectation of crossing the 200-mark. (Photo: File)

Alibaug: A day after the poll results in Maharashtra, where the BJP put up a below-par performance, the Shiv Sena on Friday took a dig at its senior ally, saying there was no "maha janadesh" and the outcome was in fact a rap on the knuckles for those high on "arrogance of power".

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had toured over 200 constituencies, out of the total 288, during his ''Maha Janadesh Yatra'' (massive mandate march) ahead of the October 21 polling. On the eve of results on October 24, Fadnavis had talked about the saffron alliance winning 200-plus seats.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece "Saamana", the Sena, which also saw a drop in its 2014 tally, said the mandate has rejected the notion that elections can be swept by engineering defections and splitting opposition parties.

Analysing the poll results, which saw main opposition parties the NCP and Congress improving their tally, the editorial said the outcome shows opponents can't be finished in politics.

The Marathi daily said the "BJP broke the NCP" in such a manner in run-up to elections that people wondered if the Sharad Pawar-led party had any future.

"But the NCP bounced back crossing the 50-seat mark, while a leaderless Congress won 44 seats. The results were a warning to rulers not to show arrogance of power... its a rap on their knuckles," said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

"The BJP tally came down from 122 (in 2014) to 105 (in 2019), whereas the Shiv Sena's tally also saw a decrease (from 63 to 56). Twenty-five seats have gone to other smaller parties. This shows people have said beware...if you show arrogance of power...," the editorial said.

The polls did not deliver "maha janadesh" (massive mandate), the newspaper said.

The Sena organ said the mandate has rejected the BJP's thinking that elections can be swept by engineering defections and splitting opposition parties.

People have also taught a lesson to turncoats, it said, referring to large-scale desertions from the NCP-Congress to the ruling camp.

Referring to the shock bypoll defeat of Udayanraje Bhosale, who defected to the BJP after winning the Satara Lok Sabha seat on NCP ticket in May, the Sena said "the Satara "gaadi" (seat of power) has respect because of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The people of Satara, where bypoll was held along with assembly elections, have shown they will not allow political opportunism in the name of Shivaji Maharaj, the editorial said.

This is a personal defeat of Bhosale, a direct descendant of the legendary 17th century Maratha warrior king, the party said.

The editorial wondered how the NCP-Congress got so many seats despite the BJP and the Shiv Sena firming up a pre-poll alliance.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed several rallies on Article 370. PM Modi addressed a rally in Satara for Udayanraje. Chief Minister Fadnavis declared that since Udayanraje is now in the BJP, Chhatrapati Shivaji''s blessings are with the BJP. Still Satara defeated Udayanraje," it said.

The Sena said Sharad Pawar proved more powerful than the BJP chief minister.

"There is a lesson to be learnt from this defeat (in Satara, where the NCP won). Fadnavis said he was a powerful wrestler but Sharad Pawar proved more powerful.

"Maharashtra doesn''t accept arrogance of power," the editorial said and added, "Our feet were always on the ground."

The BJP-Sena combine bagged around 160 seats in Maharashtra, way below their expectation of crossing the 200-mark.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Giriraj Singh. (Photo: File)

AIMIM's victory in Kishanganj dangerous for Bihar: Giriraj

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the JJP legislative party of 10 MLAs, Chautala kept his cards close to chest over whether his party will support the BJP or the Congress. (Photo: ANI)

Neither BJP nor Cong untouchable for us, says Dushyant Chautala.

Senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily. (Photo: File)

Moily asks PM to not import of dairy products, pepper under Free Trade Agreement

Dr D K Singh is the director of the RIMS. (Photo: ANI)

HC asks RIMS director to appear before it on Nov 4

MOST POPULAR

1

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

2

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

3

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

4

Radical new Apple leak poses major threat to iPhone 11

5

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham