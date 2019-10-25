Friday, Oct 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

India, All India

Khattar says 'optimistic to form govt', Haryana independents extend support

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 25, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2019, 1:46 pm IST

Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda, candidate from Sirsa Assembly seat, extended his support to the ruling party.

After the poll results came out on Thursday, the BJP won 40 seats, Congress won 31 seats, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) one each and seven are Independents. (Photo: File)
 After the poll results came out on Thursday, the BJP won 40 seats, Congress won 31 seats, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) one each and seven are Independents. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to retain power in Haryana, where it fell short of a majority by just six seats.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in Delhi to meet the BJP leadership, had said he was optimistic about forming government soon.

Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda, candidate from Sirsa assembly seat, extended his support to the ruling party. Kanda said, “My father was associated with RSS since 1926, fought 1st general elections of the country after independence on Jansangh ticket.”

Of the seven independent candidates, Ranjit Singh from Rania constituency, Nayan Pal Rawat from Prithala, Somvir Sangwan from Dadri, Dharampal Gondan, Rakesh Daulatabad and Randhir Golan extended their support to the party.

After the poll results came out on Thursday, the BJP won 40 seats, Congress won 31 seats, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) one each and seven are Independents.

Tags: haryana assembly election 2019, bjp, congress, jjp, inld
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Giriraj Singh. (Photo: File)

AIMIM's victory in Kishanganj dangerous for Bihar: Giriraj

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the JJP legislative party of 10 MLAs, Chautala kept his cards close to chest over whether his party will support the BJP or the Congress. (Photo: ANI)

Neither BJP nor Cong untouchable for us, says Dushyant Chautala.

Senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily. (Photo: File)

Moily asks PM to not import of dairy products, pepper under Free Trade Agreement

Dr D K Singh is the director of the RIMS. (Photo: ANI)

HC asks RIMS director to appear before it on Nov 4

MOST POPULAR

1

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

2

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

3

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

4

Radical new Apple leak poses major threat to iPhone 11

5

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham