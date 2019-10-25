Friday, Oct 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

India, All India

INX media case: CBI files review petition in SC against Chidambaram's bail

ANI
Published : Oct 25, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2019, 3:22 pm IST

On Oct 22, the apex court granted bail to him in alleged connection with INX media case.

Chidambaram islodged at the Tihar jail and is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX media case till October 30. (Photo: File)
 Chidambaram islodged at the Tihar jail and is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX media case till October 30. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order of granting bail to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX media case.

Earlier on October 22, the apex court granted bail to Chidambaram in alleged connection with the INX media case registered by the CBI.

Granting bail to Chidambaram, the top court had noted that the charge sheet has been filed against Chidambaram and other co-accused on October 18, 2019, he is in custody from August 21, 2019, for about two months and the co-accused were already granted bail.

However, Chidambaram is still lodged at the Tihar jail and is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX media case till October 30.

The ED which is probing the money laundering charges against the leader had arrested him on October 16, following which he was remanded in custody by a special court.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

Tags: inx case, cbi, chidambaram, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Giriraj Singh. (Photo: File)

AIMIM's victory in Kishanganj dangerous for Bihar: Giriraj

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the JJP legislative party of 10 MLAs, Chautala kept his cards close to chest over whether his party will support the BJP or the Congress. (Photo: ANI)

Neither BJP nor Cong untouchable for us, says Dushyant Chautala.

Senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily. (Photo: File)

Moily asks PM to not import of dairy products, pepper under Free Trade Agreement

Dr D K Singh is the director of the RIMS. (Photo: ANI)

HC asks RIMS director to appear before it on Nov 4

MOST POPULAR

1

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

2

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

3

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

4

Radical new Apple leak poses major threat to iPhone 11

5

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham