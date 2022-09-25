Monday, Sep 26, 2022 | Last Update : 02:31 AM IST

  India   All India  25 Sep 2022  A year after peace activist's murder in Manipur, remembrance held for justice
India, All India

A year after peace activist's murder in Manipur, remembrance held for justice

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Sep 25, 2022, 2:22 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2022, 2:22 pm IST

The victim was Athuan Abonmai, a popular figure from Zeliangrong community and the former president of apex Zeliangrong Baudi

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh speaking during the function to commemorate Athuan Abonmai in Imphal. (DC/AA)
 Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh speaking during the function to commemorate Athuan Abonmai in Imphal. (DC/AA)

Kolkata: Manipur, one of the key North Eastern states of the country, witnessed a unique assembly– commemoration of the first anniversary of a prominent peace activist's murder by the insurgents– recently for justice amid resumption of peace talks between the Centre and NSCN(IM).

The victim was Athuan Abonmai, a popular figure from Zeliangrong community and the former president of apex Zeliangrong Baudi (Assam, Manipur and Nagaland). He hailed from Tamenglong, one of the insurgency-affected districts in Manipur and appeared to have traits of Manipuri icons including Rani Gaidinliu.

Abonmai was a brave voice against the NSCN(IM), which always resisted regional development and socio economic progress with a history of dictatorial rule including extortion and nefarious activities. He also advocated for peace and unity, becoming a mentor for many including the children.

On September 22 in 2021 Abonmai was found lying shot dead hours after his abduction allegedly by the NSCN(IM) militants in broad daylight from near the entrance of the venue of a state government programme he was going to attend in his hometown.

The killing portrayed the heinous design and thirst of NSCN(IM) for blood and power without any thought for the people’s cause and scant regard for not just other regional communities like the Kukis but also other tribes within the Naga community.

A year after Abonmai's murder, a solemn ceremony in his memory was organized by his family and a joint action committee, seeking justice into his gruesome killing. The remembrance drew a turnout of nearly 2000 people, much to the event organizers' surprise, at Tarung in Imphal on September 22 this year.

It garnered support from many Manipur-based civil society bodies and a large number of villagers who travelled from Lamlaba, the native place of Abonmai in Tamenglong, to pay homage to their hero and demand justice into his murder which showed that his memory is still fresh in his community.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, who also attended the event, paid his tribute to the slain peace activist and recalled their past association. Appealing for a communal harmony among all in the state, he also assured justice into Abonmai's murder. In reality, though a NIA probe has been underway in the case, eight accused who were directly involved in the crime are suspected to be under the protection of NSCN(IM).

As the younger generations of Zeliangrong find motivation in Abonmai's legacy to fight NSCN(IM), which might have had a temporary victory in hampering peace in Zeliad region over the murder, the hometurf of the community also waits to see their unity to thwart the underground outfits.

Tags: manipur, peace activist, peace activist murder, athuan abonmai
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Pakistan's PM had said that while Pakistan looks for peace with India,

India slams Pakistan for raising Kashmir at UNGA

File photos of Shashi Tharoor, Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. After more than two decades, the Congress is likely to see a non-Gandhi contest for the post of its chief, with Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot likely to run for the AICC presidential poll. (PTI Photo)

Congress blows bugle for party president battle; Issues notification for polls

Officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) with security personnel during raids at the offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in Mangaluru, Thursday (PTI)

NIA, ED arrest over 100 Popular Front leaders in raids across 10 states

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Gehlot talks to Sonia about Congress prez poll; will meet Rahul today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham