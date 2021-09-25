Saturday, Sep 25, 2021 | Last Update : 09:07 PM IST

  India   All India  25 Sep 2021  Covid: DoE asks CBSE to waive-off board exam fees of Class 10,12 govt school students
India, All India

Covid: DoE asks CBSE to waive-off board exam fees of Class 10,12 govt school students

PTI
Published : Sep 25, 2021, 5:15 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2021, 5:15 pm IST

According to government officials, CBSE has not yet replied to the letter

 "After a long time, formal education has started once again in schools. Now, the problems regarding paying Central Board of Secondary Education examination fee have emerged before the parents," the letter written on September 23 read. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi's Directorate of Education has written to the CBSE, urging it to waive-off the board examination fees for Class 10 and 12 students studying in government schools in view of the 'economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic".

DoE director Udit Prakash Rai said they have been receiving a number of requests from parents expressing their inability to pay examination fee due to loss of income due to the ongoing pandemic.

 

"The pandemic has created an economic crisis, shuttering business and cutting jobs around the world. The pandemic has badly affected all aspects of life. On one hand, many families have lost their close ones and on the other, many of them have become unemployed due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

"After a long time, formal education has started once again in schools. Now, the problems regarding paying Central Board of Secondary Education examination fee have emerged before the parents," the letter written on September 23 read.

Citing the 'economic impact' of the pandemic, Rai requested the Board to "waive-off the examination fee of all the students of classes X & XII studying in all the government, government-aided, Patrachar Vidyalaya, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Department of Social Welfare schools for the current Academic session 2021-22 as a one time measure".

 

According to government officials, CBSE has not yet replied to the letter.

Tags: directorate of education, central board of secondary education, cbse exam fee, cbse class 12, cbse class 10
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI Photo)

CJI N V Ramana says Legislature needs to revisit laws

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab cabinet expansion tomorrow, says CM Channi; new faces likely to be inducted

Kamla Bhasin (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin passes away at 75

On Friday, the department had also issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. (Photo: PTI)

IMD issues yellow alert for cyclone in north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

2

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

3

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

4

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

5

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham