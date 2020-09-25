Sunday, Sep 27, 2020 | Last Update : 08:28 AM IST

186th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,931,367

85,698

Recovered

4,870,609

93,325

Deaths

93,630

1,093

Maharashtra130045899280634761 Andhra Pradesh6614585881695606 Tamil Nadu5693705138369148 Karnataka5572124503028417 Uttar Pradesh3785333136865450 Delhi2644502284365147 West Bengal2410592110204665 Odisha201059165432820 Telangana1838661524411091 Bihar175898161510881 Assam167374136712625 Kerala160935111327636 Gujarat1303911105923394 Rajasthan1247301042881412 Haryana1205781012731273 Madhya Pradesh117588932382152 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   All India  25 Sep 2020  Farmers across India rise up against Centre's farm bills; Opposition parties back protests
India, All India

Farmers across India rise up against Centre's farm bills; Opposition parties back protests

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Sep 25, 2020, 7:29 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2020, 3:15 am IST

The principal Opposition party, Congress, alleged that the new agriculture laws will

Members of various farmer organizations shout slogans during 'Bharat Bandh', a protest against the farm bills passed in Parliament recently, in Bengaluru, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Members of various farmer organizations shout slogans during 'Bharat Bandh', a protest against the farm bills passed in Parliament recently, in Bengaluru, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Punjab and Haryana, the breadbaskets of India, took the lead as farmers across the country took the streets on Friday to protest against the Centre's three contentious farm bills, which were recently passed by the Parliament.

As many as 31 farmer organisations, under ageis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) joined hands for the complete shutdown of Punjab. Among farmers' unions which are supporting the bandh call included Bharti Kisan Union Krantikari, Kirti Kisan Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and BKU (Lakhowal).

 

Farmers at several places in Punjab started gathering at roads for stopping the movement of traffic. Women protesters under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Amritsar took out a protest march. Shops and commercial establishments at many places in Punjab remained shut on Friday morning in the wake of farmers' stir. Shopkeepers had promised to keep their shops shut in support of farmers.

In Punjab, farmers also started a three-day rail blockade against the bills and squatted on tracks at many places.

The protesters have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system and they would be at the "mercy" of big corporates. The farmers said they would continue their fight till the three farm bills were revoked.

 

Farmer groups in Haryana urged residents to observe a bandh from 10 am to 4 pm on Friday. However, the National Highways were exempted from the bandh call. Several organisations in Haryana, including the BKU, also extended support to the nationwide strike called by some farmers' bodies against the bills.

The Delhi-Amritsar highway was blocked at several places by farmers from the BKU and the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India. The Haryana farmers also blocked the Rohtak-Jhajjar road. Protests were also held at several places, including Rewari and Yamunanagar.

In National Capital Regoion, hundreds of farmers gathered on a key road in Noida in Uttar Pradesh, prompting deployment of police in riot gear that kept them from proceeding towards Delhi.

 

The farmers were at the Noida Gate in Sector 14A near Chilla, at the UP-Delhi border, where they were stopped by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police around 12 noon, officials said.

"Today's protest is part of a bigger statewide and nationwide agitation by farmers against the farm-sector-related bills passed in Parliament recently. The farmers are opposed to these 'black laws'. Our demand is that a law should be made that fixes the MSP (minimum support price) as the lowest amount for purchasing crops from farmers," BKU's Meerut Zone president Pawan Khatana said.

Elsewhere, farmers in Karnataka staged demonstrations across the state on Friday as part of a 'bandh' call given to protest the 'anti-farmer' policies of the Central and state governments. A large number of ryots from various parts of the state flocked to the state capital to take part in the demonstrations to register their protest against the amendments to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

 

The protesters called these amendments 'anti-farmer' and alleged that some people in power brought them to converttheir black money into white. A group of farmers blocked the busy Tumakuru road near Yashwantpur in the city. Demonstrations were also held in other places, including Mysuru and Davangere.

Opposition backs protests

While the ruling Congress in Punjab and the AAP extended support to the farmers' protest in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal announced road blockades. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had already promised that and no FIRs would be registered for violation of Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people.

 

In Bihar, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav rode a tractor along with party supporters during 'Bharat Bandh' in Patna. Various Left wing parties too held protests on the roads of Patna. Similar scenes were witnessed in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi as well as Kolkata and Guwahati.

The principal Opposition party, Congress, alleged that the new agriculture laws will "enslave" farmers and the MSP will be "snatched away" from them.

"A flawed GST destroyed MSMEs. The new agriculture laws will enslave our farmers," former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag "I Support Bharat Bandh".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also hit out at the government, saying the three farm bills brought by it are reminiscent of the "East India Company rule".

 

The MSP (minimum support price) of the farmers will be "snatched away" and they will be forced to become slaves of billionaires through contract farming, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Neither will they get the price nor respect. Farmers will become labourers in their own land," she alleged.

Tags: farmer protests, farmer crisis

Latest From India

Sukhbir Singh Badal and other Akali leaders at the meeting. (Twitter)

Shiromani Akali Dal ends long-standing ties with BJP, quits NDA over farm bills

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's health improves, likely to be moved out of ICU

The father-son duo which was killed in custody.

CBI chargesheets nine policemen in Sathankulam custodial death case

Modi at the virtual UNGA meet. (ANI)

In virtual UN meet, PM Modi questions United Nations' response to corona crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham