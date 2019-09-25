Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 08:49 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor nominated by LS Speaker to House panel on External Affairs

Sep 25, 2019
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 7:27 pm IST

Under Tharoor's chairmanship the panel had summoned then foreign secretary S Jaishankar over the issue of Doklam standoff.

Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, is now chairing the panel on information and technology. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has nominated Shashi Tharoor as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, which the Congress MP had chaired in the previous Lok Sabha.

After he was not appointed the chairman of the panel, Tharoor claimed that the government had decided to end the tradition of an Opposition member heading the committee.

"The speaker has changed the nomination of Deepak Baij from Committee on External Affairs to Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers, and also nominated Dr Shashi Tharoor to the Committee on External Affairs," Lok Sabha secretariat said in a bulletin.

Under Tharoor's chairmanship the panel on external affairs had summoned then foreign secretary S Jaishankar over the issue of Doklam standoff between India and China.

Later the panel also called Jaishankar's successor Vijay Gokhale on the same issue.

Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, is now chairing the panel on information and technology.

