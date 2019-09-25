Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 04:05 AM IST

Sharad Pawar, kin named in Rs 25,000 crore PMLA case

The registration of the case comes less than a month ahead of Assembly election in Maharashtra.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

According to sources, the case has been filed on the basis of an FIR registered by the Mumbai police which had named former chairmen of the bank, ex-deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank.

Though Mr Pawar was named in the complaint, which was included in the FIR filed by the police in the 25,000-crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam, he was not an accused. But he and his nephew Ajit Pawar have been named in the EC’s note on the case.

Reacting to the development, Sharad Pawar said, “I am not even a member of that organisation, yet my name is there in the FIR. This type of FIRs during elections will surely impact the results. I have full faith in the judiciary, this is not a new case. We welcome this move by the government.”

