Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

India, All India

Ram temple construction will begin from December 6: Sakshi Maharaj

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 10:25 am IST

He also said that Hindustva has never tried to demolish mosques or churches.

He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)
 He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday said the construction of the Ram Temple will begin from December 6 in Ayodhya.

"Hearing in the Ram Temple matter has almost been completed and I feel that we will begin constructions of Ram Temple on December 6," he said.

He also said that Hindustva has never tried to demolish mosques or churches, IANS reported.

Replying to a question on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, he said: "Nobody's mediation is acceptable on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. If Imran (Pakistan Prime Minister) wants, he can hold a dialogue on PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). We will not accept the mediation of any third party".

He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yoga guru baba Ramdev also urged the Muslim community to come forward in support of the Ram Temple construction.

On September 18, Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said submissions in the Ramn Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case would be completed by October 18.

A five-judge Constituition bench also said that simulataniously the mediation process can go along with the hearing.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by -- Hindu and Muslime and others side -- challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgmenent, which divided the disputed site into three equal parts.

The day-to-day hearing started on August 6 after a court-appointed mediation panel failed to resolve the dispute through amicable settlement.

Tags: bjp, sakshi maharaj, ram temple, ayodhya case, ramdev, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Both the pilots, including a Group Captain and a squadron leader were ejected safely, IAF said. (Photo: ANI)

IAF's MiG 21 aircraft crashes near Gwalior airbase, pilots safe

The bases under ‘orange alert’ are Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon. (Representational Image)

J&K air bases on high alert following arms drop by Pak drones

The arrest came a day after she was detained for questioning. (Photo: PTI)

Chinmayanand rape case: UP law student arrested in extortion case

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after launching a year-long celebration to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar from his birthplace at Birsingha. (Photo: PTI)

Vidyasagar bust vandalised in bid to erode Bengal's culture: Mamata takes dig at BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple issues scary warning for millions of iPhone, iPad users

2

Brad thinks on Angelina split, says 'had to understand my own culpability'

3

Skip iPhone 11; this upcoming flagship will have never-before seen breakthrough tech

4

New budget camera king trashes Android rivals in specs

5

In India, Apple iPhone 11 preorders go ‘out of stock’

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham