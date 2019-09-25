Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:32 AM IST

India, All India

Look into drone incident, Amarinder Singh requests Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 1:58 am IST

According to the Punjab police, the group was conspiring to unleash a series of terrorist strikes in Punjab and adjoining states.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh
 Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Criticising recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones delivering weapons and communication devices to the state, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday requested home minister Amit Shah to look into the issue first hand. In a tweet, Capt. Singh said that the incidents were just one of Pakistan’s sinister designs following the scrapping of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status.

“Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms and ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan’s sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request Amit Shah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest,” Capt. Singh tweeted.

The Punjab police recently busted a terrorist module of the the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) that delivered weapons using a drone from Pakistan to Tarn Taran by violating the Indian air space three to four weeks ago.

According to the Punjab police, the group was conspiring to unleash a series of terrorist strikes in Punjab and adjoining states. The police seized a huge cache of arms, including five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades during the operation.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said, “The weapons were suspected to have been delivered recently across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan over drones launched by the Pak establishment, the Pak ISI, and the state-sponsored jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.”

Tags: amarinder singh, amit shah

Latest From India

Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, kin named in Rs 25,000 crore PMLA case

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan to get Dada Saheb Phalke award

This panel also proposed removing the surcharges and cess levied on income-tax to some extent.

Income-tax rate for individuals may be cut soon

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Kashmiris’ fear of losing land, jobs should be allayed: Mohan Bhagwat

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Donald Trump passes her

2

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

3

Is Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ going to be shot in Hindi? Find out

4

Biker saved by Apple watch after accident

5

Infosys, TCS, HDFC among 17 Indian firms in Forbes best 'regarded' cos list

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham