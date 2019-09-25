Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

India, All India

J&K air bases on high alert following arms drop by Pak drones

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 11:00 am IST

Officers said drones flew low to avoid detection, may have dropped around 80 kgs of weapons between Sept 9 and 16.

The bases under ‘orange alert’ are Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon. (Representational Image)
 The bases under ‘orange alert’ are Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Indian Air Force bases in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert following the discovery of a burnt drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran which security forces believe was used to drop ammunition this side of the border from Pakistan.

The bases under ‘orange alert’ are Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon.

Probing further, officers surmised that these heavy-lifting drones from Pakistan made at least eight sorties in 10 days to drop the weapons including satellite phones.

On Monday, four terrorists of the Khalistan Zindabad Force were arrested in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. Five AK-47 rifles, which weigh about four kilograms with magazine, four Chinese pistols, nine HE grenades, Rs 10 lakh fake currency, 1000 rounds of ammunition and two electronic receivers, were recovered.

The terrorists have been identified as Balwant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh. Both Akashdeep Singh and Balwant Singh have multiple criminal cases against them.

Another consignment was also intercepted which contained five satellite phones and a large number of AK-47 assault rifles. This has led officials to believe that the arms and phones were for Jammu and Kashmir since mobile communication is still snapped there.

Intelligence agencies believe a module of 8 to 10 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists could also try to carry out a suicide attack at Air Force bases in and around Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

Officers said the drones flew low to avoid detection and may have dropped around 80 kgs of weapons between September 9 and 16.

The investigation involved multiple agencies – the Punjab Police, central security agencies, the Border Security Force, the Indian Air Force. Prima facie evidence found that multiple Chinese commercial drones with 10 kg payloads were used in the weapons drop operations across the border.

The investigation revealed the drones may have been launched from locations 2 km inside Pakistan and made to travel the distance of five kilometres at a height of 2,000 feet, and then dropped off the weapons after descending to 1200 ft. The payload was slung from the platform using Chinese mountaineering ropes.

The entire operation came to light after the discovery of the burnt drone, whose eight Chinese batteries were stripped off by the accused on instructions from across the border, reported Hindustan Times.

A senior Punjab Police official said, “It has also been revealed that such deliveries took place on four different dates, mostly between 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm with the drone making two sorties within an hour. The drones made around 10 visits.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the weapon deliveries by drones have added a “new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs”, and asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "handle" the problem.

Singh tweeted: “Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest.”

Drones are commonly used at border areas by the armed forces of both India and Pakistan to spy on each other as they are lightweight, easy to operate and relatively inexpensive.

Tags: indian air force, ak 47, jaish-e-mohammed, suicide attack, punjab police
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Both the pilots, including a Group Captain and a squadron leader were ejected safely, IAF said. (Photo: ANI)

IAF's MiG 21 aircraft crashes near Gwalior airbase, pilots safe

The arrest came a day after she was detained for questioning. (Photo: PTI)

Chinmayanand rape case: UP law student arrested in extortion case

He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Ram temple construction will begin from December 6: Sakshi Maharaj

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after launching a year-long celebration to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar from his birthplace at Birsingha. (Photo: PTI)

Vidyasagar bust vandalised in bid to erode Bengal's culture: Mamata takes dig at BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple issues scary warning for millions of iPhone, iPad users

2

Brad thinks on Angelina split, says 'had to understand my own culpability'

3

Skip iPhone 11; this upcoming flagship will have never-before seen breakthrough tech

4

New budget camera king trashes Android rivals in specs

5

In India, Apple iPhone 11 preorders go ‘out of stock’

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham