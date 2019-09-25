Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 04:05 AM IST

India, All India

Jailed J&K leaders refuse to join mainstream

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 2:38 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 2:38 am IST

In this backdrop, it is doubtful that these leaders would be released in near future.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File)
 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File)

SRINAGAR: The government is learnt to have stepped up its effort to persuade incarcerated Kashmiri leaders to shun confrontation over the Centre’s stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and splitting the state into two Union Territories (UTs) and become part of proposed political process aimed at salvaging the Himalayan region from the present crisis and work towards its inclusive growth.

But, so far, none of the key faces of the Valley’s mainstream camp is reported to have agreed to budge or change his or her stance on the vital issues. Sources said that former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have reiterated their demand that the Centre should revoke its contentious decisions and restore J&K’s pre-August 5 constitutional and organisational positions. People’s Conference (PC) leader and former minister Sajad Gani Lone has been equally “disinclined”, the sources said.

Another former chief minister and leader of J&K’s oldest political party National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah has “categorically refused” to talk to any government representative on the matter, the party sources claimed. SeniorAbdullah was on September 16 formally detained under J&K’s stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The family sources said that when the detention order was served on him by a visiting senior government official at his Gupkar Road residence here, the NC president had reacted by saying “India will regret this”.

Sources said that some government officials and those from the country’s premier intelligence agencies have also been trying to convince the second-rung leaders of the NC and other mainstream political parties including People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and PC on the urgency of their lending a hand to the reconciliatory venture “in the interest of the people”. Except for a few “encouraging” voices, the overall response from them has not been any sanguine, the sources said.

In this backdrop, it is doubtful that these leaders would be released in near future. Union minister Jitendra Singh had on Sunday said that the Kashmiri politicians detained following the abrogation of Article 370 will not be kept in confinement for more than eighteen months. He, however, also said that the leaders were not arrested as such but were living as “house guests” and were even provided with CDs of Hollywood movies and bread of their choices.

While Farooq Abdullah is detained at his residence which has been declared as a ‘subsidiary jail’, his son Omar Abdullah is lodged at the nearby government guest-house Hari Niwas. Ms. Mufti is detained at a tourism cottage at Chashmashahi on the foothills of Zabarwan here. The other leaders and prominent activists of various mainstream parties have been incarcerated at Centaur Lakeview Hotel on the banks of Dal Lake. About half a dozen second-rung leaders of these parties were, however, allowed to go home earlier this month. While one of them was released on health grounds, another was sent home following the death of his brother. Four others are reported to have secured their release after assuring the authorities in writing or verbally that they will not indulge in any activities that could disturb peace in the Valley.

Tags: omar abdullah, mehbooba mufti

Latest From India

Security forces said that Myanmar Army has warned its citizens from giving shelter to Indian insurgent leaders. (Representational image)

Families of Ulfa rebels to assist in surrender?

The fuel tanker was dispatched from Tumapal camp of the SSB to supply diesel to the construction vehicles engaged in Dallirajhra-Rowghat railway project work.

3 killed as Maoists blow up oil tanker

The problem in Siachen is that due to very cold temperatures even biodegradable items do not decompose, so waste keeps on piling year after year. (Photo: PTI)

World’s highest battlefield Siachen set for ‘makeover’

Raveesh Kumar (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

India to train cricketers from maldives

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Donald Trump passes her

2

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

3

Is Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ going to be shot in Hindi? Find out

4

Biker saved by Apple watch after accident

5

Infosys, TCS, HDFC among 17 Indian firms in Forbes best 'regarded' cos list

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham