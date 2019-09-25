If NRC implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will be first to leave': Kejriwal

Delhi CM was speaking at launch of AAP govt’s new scheme under which people residing as tenants in Delhi will be able to avail subsidy.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “If NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will have to first leave Delhi." (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, the BJP leader will be the first one who will have to leave the city.

Earlier, Tiwari on several occasions said that NRC should be implemented beyond Assam. Last month, the BJP leader had said that the situation in Delhi had become "dangerous" due to the presence of a "large number" of illegal immigrants who were believed to be involved in crimes.

Delhi CM was speaking at the launch of the AAP government’s new scheme under which people residing as tenants in Delhi will be able to avail power subsidy.