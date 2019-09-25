Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:31 AM IST

India, All India

BJP in touch with Deras & khaps to prevail in Haryana

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 1:23 am IST

Polling in the state is scheduled to take place on October 21, while counting is scheduled for October 24.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
 Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in touch with various deras (religious sects) and khaps (caste/ society panchayats) in Haryana to seek their support in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The strategic move is expected to garner favour with millions of voters who are adherents or followers of these influential organisations that hold sway over much of rural areas of the state.

Among the powerful deras in the state are those of Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan's Dera Sacha Sauda and one headed by Sant Rampal Das. Interestingly, leaders of both these religious sects are currently in prison. While Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan is a convicted rapist and murderer, Sant Rampal Das. is currently under a life sentence for murder in the Hisar Central jail.

Sources stated that the party feels that these “religious” and “social organisations” will play a crucial role in securing a clear mandate for the BJP with the party chief Amit Shah setting a target of 75 plus in the 90-member state Assembly.

This is not the first time that the BJP has associated itself with such groups ahead of crucial polls.

The party had, ahead of the 2014 Assembly polls, secured the support of Dera Sacha Sauda, which was also considered as one of main reasons that it had fared so well in the state.

The party would continue to seek votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  just like the Lok  Sabha polls.

In Haryana, the BJP would would also bank upon the clean image of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, whose government is seeking a reelection. The support of these deras and khaps is expected to play its part in the crucial Assembly polls, while the main

Opposition — Congress and Jannayak Jaata Party   (JJP) — are seemingly engaged in infighting and issues over ticket distribution between their leaders and probable candidates.

The saffron is hoping that it would gain in the Assembly polls and improve upon its  2014 Assembly show in which it had secured 49 seats. The party was able to secure all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the recent general elections.

