Amitabh Bachchan to get Dada Saheb Phalke award

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 2:22 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 2:22 am IST

The actor will be felicitated at a grand ceremony in the national capital during the national films awards ceremony.

New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award this year. The actor will be felicitated at a grand ceremony in the national capital during the national films awards ceremony.

Mr Bachchan, 76, was selected for the honour because of his unmatched contribution to the Indian film industry. Dada Saheb Phalke is the most prestigious award given by the government to legends of the film fraternity.

A global icon of Indian cinema, Big B, as he is fondly known, began his career in 1969 with Saat Hindustani. Since then, in his career spanning almost five decades, he has acted in almost 200 Indian and international films which include blockbusters like Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay, that gave him the “angry young man” moniker, as well as much-loved family-dramas like Baghban. Most recently he did a cameo in the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer, The Great Gatsby (2013). Mr Bachchan has also produced films, been a television host, most famously for the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, sung songs in his unmistakeable baritone, and dabbled in
politics.

Mr Bachchan has received several awards and accolades in his career. The Government of India itself has honoured him with the Padma Shri (1984), the Padma Bhushan (2001), and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Announcing the decision on the Dada Saheb Phalke Award on Tues-day, Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javdekar congratulated the veteran actor in a tweet: “The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired two generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahab Phalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations
to him @narendramodi @SrBachchan.”

The film award function takes place annually on May 3, but could not be held on schedule this year due to the electoral process. The decision on the recipient of the Dada Saheb Phalke award was also delayed due to Lok Sabha polls.

Dada Saheb Phalke award was introduced by the government in 1969 to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke’s contribution to Indian cinema. Phalke is regarded as “the father of Indian cinema” who directed India’s first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra, in 1913.

The first ever recipient of the Dada Saheb Phalke award was Devika Rani.  

Recipients, honoured for their “outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema”, receive a Swarna Kamal medallion, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

