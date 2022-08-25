Thursday, Aug 25, 2022 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal to meet AAP MLAs to discuss 'poaching' attempts by BJP

PTI/ANI
Published : Aug 25, 2022, 11:02 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2022, 11:02 am IST

Several AAP leaders have made remarks regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's alleged attempts to overthrow the Delhi government

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)
New Delhi: With CBI raids on Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the background and the alleged threats and bribes by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the foreground of the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all the MLAs of the party at his residence today.

A major discussion regarding the current political scenario and the raids of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the party leaders are likely to be deliberated in the meeting.

Moreover, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government has called a special session of the Assembly amid a political row over claims that the BJP is trying to lure his party's MLAs.

Earlier on Wednesday also CM Kejriwal had called for a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee at his residence.

Numerous party leaders of the ruling government of the national capital have made remarks regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's alleged attempts to overthrow the Delhi government.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of allegedly offering Rs 20 crore to the AAP MLAs to "bring down" the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital.

"BJP offered to bring down Kejriwal's government by luring AAP MLAs with Rs 20-20 crores... slogans of '50 Khokha-50 Khokha' were raised in Maharashtra Assembly, hence I would say to the BJP Band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka," Bharadwaj said addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that he had received an offer by the Bharatiya Janata Party to split the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in what he claims was a quid pro quo as the CBI initiated a probe into the Delhi's now withdrawn excise policy.

BJP had declined any such offer being made to him. BJP leaders attacked Kejriwal and Sisodia, saying that it is the frustration of AAP as their corruption is getting exposed.

The trail of events started with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raiding the residence of Sisodia last Friday, in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Delhi. The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case over the Delhi excise policy.

Sisodia was among the 15 people named in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

