Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020 | Last Update : 08:25 PM IST

154th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,192,151

27,270

Recovered

2,425,708

22,607

Deaths

58,805

259

Maharashtra69339850249022465 Tamil Nadu3853523254566614 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Jammu and Kashmir33007525205624 Karnataka2836651976254810 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1625271465884313 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar123383101362627 Telangana10867084163770 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
  India   All India  25 Aug 2020  Human rights groups say half a million jobs lost due to 'digital siege' in Kashmir
India, All India

Human rights groups say half a million jobs lost due to 'digital siege' in Kashmir

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Aug 25, 2020, 7:26 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2020, 7:26 pm IST

Human rights coalition says there have been 70 temporary internet suspension orders issued since January

Shikaras on the Dal lake in Srinagar. A coalition of human rights groups says the economic loss due to the 'internet siege' is Rs 178 billion. (PTI file photo)
 Shikaras on the Dal lake in Srinagar. A coalition of human rights groups says the economic loss due to the 'internet siege' is Rs 178 billion. (PTI file photo)

Srinagar: Human rights groups and activists have come together in Jammu & Kashmir to demand an end to the internet “siege’ in the erstwhile state.

Calling themselves the Jammu & Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), the amalgamation released a report that said "the ongoing internet siege enacts a digital apartheid, a form of systemic and pervasive discriminatory treatment and collective punishment.”

 

It said this was a violation of international human rights laws as well as laws of armed conflict and “a means of political repression that serves as a deliberate means of severing social, economic and political connections between Kashmiris, while also isolating them from the world”.

The report said, “For the already vulnerable people of J&K, who live amidst a state of perpetual war and permanent emergency, this siege is enforced by various modes of network disruption and state control over access to the internet. These disruptions disproportionately target essential civilian supplies and services, adversely impact human rights and preemptively silence all forms of online speech.”

 

Last week, the authorities restored high-speed 4G internet services on an ‘experimental basis’ in two districts Udhampur and Ganderbal, more than a year after a complete communication blackout was enforced in both Jammu and the Kashmir Valley ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Though landline and mobile phone and 2G internet services were restored in a phased manner across what is now called the Union Territory of J&K, 18 out of the 20 districts continue to be deprived of high-speed 4G internet.   

Recent judgments of the Supreme Court have failed to end what the JKCCS calls a "digital siege”. The report said, the J&K authorities have inaugurated "a new legalised regime of mass surveillance, filtering, and internet-speed throttling through expansive executive orders”. It said that these orders are issued every two weeks, and from January 2020 until now a total of 17 such extension orders have been issued.

 

“Alongside routine extensions of internet restrictions, frequent complete suspensions of mobile internet connectivity through emergency police orders have also continued unabated,” the report said adding that since January this year, when partial 2G internet connectivity was first restored, 70 such temporary suspension orders have been issued.

Talking about the livelihood consequences of the post-August 5, 2019 shutdown, the report said that these were severe and losses suffered during the first five months alone were estimated at Rs 178.78 billion, with more than 500,000 people having lost their jobs.

It further said that the health indices showed a marked decline, with numbers of visits in some hospitals in August 2019 dropping by as much as 38 percent whereas education also suffered a major setback with the first anniversary of the internet shutdown in August seeing students marking a full year without attending school, college or universities.

 

The report said that justice also saw systemic delays further compounded by ineffective online hearings. “More than 6,000 detentions and over 600 ‘administrative’ detentions took place around August 5 last year. Of habeas corpus petitions filed for the release of illegal detainees during the period, 99 percent remain pending”, it said.

Turning to press freedoms and the right to freedom of speech and expression, the report said that these as also social participation suffered from the “direct impact and chilling effects of online surveillance, profiling and criminal sanctions, with police complaints registered against working journalists and over 200 social media and VPN users”.

 

The JKCCS said that its report is a missive addressed to the human rights and digital rights community about the breadth and forms of this “collective punishment” and is also “a testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, who refuse to be silenced”.

“The report is also addressed to the international community. While the government of India may have succeeded in gagging the voices of the people of J&K with its longstanding communication blockade, this should not prevent the international community from speaking and calling out it (government) for suppressing the fundamental rights of people,” the JKCCS said.

 

Tags: jammu & kashmir coalition of civil society (jkccs) kashmir human rights, internet bloackade, digital siege
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court to refer 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan to another bench

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (PTI)

Prashant Bhushan to Supreme Court: Recall contempt verdict, send out statesman-like message

File image of fugitive Nirav Modi. (PTI)

Interpol issues global arrest warrant against fugitive Nirav Modi's wife Ami

Union minister Kapil Sibal.

A day after tweet controversy, Kapil Sibal says it is not about post but about country

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham