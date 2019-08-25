Suspected terrorist detained in Kerala has no link to Tamil Nadu terror alert: Police

In Kerala, security has been strengthened around airports, railway stations, bus stands, places of worship and other public places in state.

A man who was taken into custody in Kerala under the suspicion that he helped terrorist to enter Tamil Nadu does not appear to have links to the security threat, said police on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Kochi: A man who was taken into custody in Kerala under the suspicion that he helped terrorist to enter Tamil Nadu does not appear to have links to the security threat, said police on Saturday.

However, his lawyer told a channel that the man from Kodungallur in Thrissur district, who returned from Bahrain two days ago, and a woman were picked up by police as they came to the court to move a plea to "prove his innocence" before law enforcement agencies following reports that he had links with Lashkar-e-Taiba members who had reportedly intruded into Tamil Nadu from neighbouring Sri Lanka.

The lawyer said the man approached the court through him on Saturday morning, claiming that he had "no involvement" with the reported infiltration of terrorists into the country.

He said the man had told him that his ID proof was misused by someone and he was being trapped in the case.

In Kerala, security has been strengthened around airports, railway stations, bus stands, places of worship and other public places in the state.

Kerala Police have urged the public to report anything suspicious on 0471 2722500.

Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and Coimbatore since Friday following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT had infiltrated the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities. The hotels, airports, railway stations, theatres, malls and places of worship were under a close watch in Tamil Nadu.

At least 2,000 police personnel have been posted around Coimbatore, where a red alert has been sounded. According to news agency IANS, the LeT terrorists are believed to be hiding in the city.