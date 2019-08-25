Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:58 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi says, 'In 'Man Vs Wild' technology helped Bear Grylls understand Hindi'

PTI
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 2:19 pm IST

After the show's broadcast, a large number of people have been discussing about the Jim Corbett National Park, he said.

How did Bear Grylls converse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the special episode of 'Man Vs Wild' when the famed adventurer and survivalist does not understand Hindi? -- This was the question several people have been pondering about after watching the show. (Photo: File)
 How did Bear Grylls converse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the special episode of 'Man Vs Wild' when the famed adventurer and survivalist does not understand Hindi? -- This was the question several people have been pondering about after watching the show. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: How did Bear Grylls converse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the special episode of 'Man Vs Wild' when the famed adventurer and survivalist does not understand Hindi? -- This was the question several people have been pondering about after watching the show.

Modi gave out the "secret" on Sunday in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat'. He said technology was used extensively in the conversation between the two in the Jim Corbett National Park.

"Whenever I spoke, it was instantly translated into English. Bear Grylls had a small cordless instrument in his ear. So I used to speak in Hindi and he heard it in English... the communication became very easy. This is an amazing aspect about technology," the Prime Minister explained. He said, with some hesitation, people do ask him as to how could Grylls understand Hindi.

"Was the episode edited later? How many times did the shooting happen for this episode and how it happened? They ask with great curiosity...There is no secret in this. Many people have this question in their minds, so I will unravel this secret. In a way it is no secret at all the reality is that technology was used extensively in my conversation with Bear Grylls," Modi said.

After the show's broadcast, a large number of people have been discussing about the Jim Corbett National Park, he said. "You must also visit sites associated with nature and wildlife and animals. As I have said before, and I emphasise, that you must visit the northeast in your lifetime," he said.

Walking through the wild and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat were some of the things that Modi put up with as he teamed up with Grylls to promote causes close to his heart -- conservation of nature and cleanliness.

Tags: man vs wild, bear grylls, narendra modi, hindi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘Oil marketing companies (OMCs) led by Indian Oil have stopped jet fuel supply at six airports,’ Air India Spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar had earlier said in a statement. (Photo: ANI)

Stoppage of fuel supplies due to shortage of funds: Air India Chairman and MD Lohani

Jaitley passed away on Saturday at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. He was 66 years old. He was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. (Photo: ANI)

Even in jail he never lost cool: BJP's VK Malhotra mourns loss of friend Arun Jaitley

The development comes soon after the Centre's Mines Tribunal kept in abeyance the cancellation of mining lease of the block by the state government extended to NMDC Ltd. (Photo: Representational)

Karnataka govt defers auction of Donimalai iron ore mine

‘Before floods, 1 kg onion used to cost around Rs 15, now it touches Rs 30 in wholesale, Rs 40 in retail shops, street vendors,’ a trader said. (Photo: ANI)

Monsoon fury: Onion prices double in several parts of Karnataka

MOST POPULAR

1

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

2

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

3

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

4

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

5

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham