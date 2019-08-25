Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:31 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi gets UAE’s highest civil award

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 4:10 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 4:10 am IST

India and the UAE’s ties have grown by leaps and bounds despite Pakistan’s propaganda offensive against India.

The “Order of Zayed”award was conferred on PM Modi by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: ANI)
 The “Order of Zayed”award was conferred on PM Modi by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday personally received the “Order of Zayed”, the highest civil decoration of the UAE in Abu Dhabi, which was conferred in April this year in recognition of his “distinguished leadership” that has “given a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries” and his efforts to strengthen ties with Islamic nations.

In another extremely important development, “20 of the most prominent NRI businessmen” in the UAE also “expressed their strong support for participation in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) “Invest Event” which is “being planned through investment and human resources (HR) development in J&K”, the MEA’s secretary (economic relations) T.S. Tirumurti told reporters. In another development, both India and the UAE also discussed the issue of “de-radicalisation” which is significant in the context of Pakistan-sponsored religious extremism. India has already been briefing the top UAE leadership about New Delhi’s recent move to bifurcate J&K state and revoke Article 370 to boost good governance. India and the UAE’s ties have grown by leaps and bounds despite Pakistan’s propaganda offensive against India.

The “Order of Zayed”award was conferred on PM Modi by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. PM Modi tweeted, “Humbled to be conferred the ‘Order of Zayed’ a short while ago. More than an individual, this award is for India’s cultural ethos and is dedicated to 130 crore Indians. I thank the UAE Government for this honour.” He added, “Had an excellent meeting with His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed.We spoke about multiple subjects, including ways to improve trade and people-to-people relations between India and UAE. His personal commitment to strong bilateral relations is very strong.”

PM Modi also launched the “RuPay card” that will “expand network of cashless transactions abroad” and is the “first launch in middle-east”, top officials of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Saturday. Both countries during talks on Saturday decided to step up their cooperation towards overcoming various “challenges” and on measures for “de-radicalisation”. Both nations discussed measures to strengthen ties in the fields of “defence, security, energy, and food security”.

On the RuPay card, Indian government officials said, “The RuPay card was officially launched in the UAE on August 24th 2019 at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi in presence of PM Modi. UAE is the first country in the Gulf where Indian RuPay card has been launched. 21 Business Groups from the UAE ... were present during the event and pledged to accept RuPay as a mode of payment and stated that the initiative will go a long way in bringing India and UAE businesses together. PM Modi swiped his Rupay card for buying Indian sweets.”

Officials added, “UAE receives close to 3 million Indian tourists annually. Acceptance of Rupay card in UAE will lower the charges as tourists will save on exchange rate.  ... RuPay is the first-of-its-kind India’s domestic Debit and Credit Card payment network, with wide acceptance at ATMs, POS devices and e-commerce websites across India. It is a highly secure network that protects against cyber hacks and is India’s version of Master Card and Visa. It has been developed to offer secure, user friendly and cost effective solutions to facilitate low value payments and build a cashless transaction environment.”

PM Modi in presence of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also released postage stamps in the UAE on Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate his 150th Birth Anniversary that falls on October 2 this year.

Tags: narendra modi, order of zayed, sheikh mohamed bin zayed al nahyan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

He lived well, left us with happy memories: Modi

Former Union minister P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

CBI has ‘fresh’ evidence, to grill P Chidambaram again

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani consoles family members of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at Greater Kailash in New Delhi on Saturday. Jaitley passed away on Saturday at the age of 66. (Photo: PTI)

Former Union minister and BJP stalwart Jaitley dies

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad return from Srinagar at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. A delegation of Opposition leaders which visited Srinagar to assess the situation in the Kashmir Valley were sent back from the airport by J&K authorities. (Photo: PTI)

Kashmir Valley remains out of bounds for politicians

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

2

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

3

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

4

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

5

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham