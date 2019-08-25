Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:39 PM IST

India, All India

No J&K flag at civil secretariat building in Srinagar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 5:04 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 5:04 pm IST

Earlier, under special status granted to the region, J&K was permitted to fly its own state flag in addition to the national flag of India.

National flag adorns at Civil Secretariat building in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)
 National flag adorns at Civil Secretariat building in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Following the abrogation of Article 370 and consequently Article 35A in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the state flag of Jammu and Kashmir was removed from Civil Secretariat building in Srinagar and only tricolour was seen atop the building.

Earlier, under special status granted to the region by Article 370 of the Constitution of India, Jammu and Kashmir was permitted to fly its own state flag in addition to the national flag of India.

Article 144 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, stated that flag of the state would be in rectangular format and its dimensions would be 3:2. The colour would be red, which originally represented the blood of the martyrs of the 13 July 1931 demonstration, but later symbolised workers and labourers.

In the middle, a white plough further symbolised the peasants. Next to the staff, three vertical white stripes represented the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir valley and Ladakh.

The flag had its origin in events that took place on July 13, 1931, in Srinagar. During a demonstration against the Dogra rulers, police opened fire and 21 people were killed.

The blood-tainted shirt of one of the victims was then hoisted by the crowd as the new flag of Kashmir. July 13 is known as Martyrs' Day and is an official holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.

On 11 July 1939, the flag was adopted by the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, a political party. On 7 June 1952, a resolution was passed by the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, making it the official state flag.

Tags: tricolor, kashmir flag, kashmir turmoil
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Jaitley guided me though I came from different party: Baijayant Panda

Garg said the body has been sent for post-mortem. (Photo: Representational)

Man dies under mysterious circumstances in police custody in UP

She said, 'Shri Arun Jaitley was a person who attracted friends and admirers across political spectrum in every walk of life.' (Photo: File | PTI)

'Will remember his precense': Sonia, Rahul write to Arun Jaitley's wife

The village is located on the banks of the Uri Baghini river and water released from the Sardar Sarovar Dam over the past 20 days had caused the river level to rise continuously. (Photo: AFP)

Sardar Sarovar Dam water level rises, MP village set to vanish

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian Army officer completes 1200 km long Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

2

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

3

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

4

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

5

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham