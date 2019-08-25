Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 07:23 AM IST

India, All India

He stood by his friends In good and bad times: Kapil Sibal

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 5:44 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 5:44 am IST

As a politician, he was far ahead in terms of his contribution to the nation than as a lawyer, says Kapil.

Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted this throwback picture of him playing cricket with his friend Arun Jaitley.
 Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted this throwback picture of him playing cricket with his friend Arun Jaitley.

I remember him as a man who in a table was always able to attract everybody’s attention by the great stories that he told. He was a great story-teller, a man who had information about anybody and everybody which others didn’t know. He was somehow able to look through, peep through the door and find out everything about the lives of people. As you know, information is power therefore he could actually in any given situation know who to be contacted, what is to be said, who is to be persuaded in what fashion and all that he could do behind the scenes. I think ultimately his greatest contribution to the BJP was his ability to tap at all the resources that he knew of over the years in times of difficulty for the leadership of his party. He could persuade people to get his own people out of trouble. I think he cleared the way for his leadership to move forward.

We used to play cricket together we used to have coffee every evening when we were together at the bar. He would often brief me as I was senior in the profession we would do cases together. We had a close circle of friends, he was a great story-teller at the same time. We were together as additional solicitor general in the V.P. Singh government and at that time Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal was targeting me when I was the ASG.

Arun at that time belonged to BJP so there was a lot of controversy about him becoming a law officer in a Janta Dal government. Also there was controversy about my appointment too only because I was associated with the Congress though I was not a member of the Congress. Both of us stood together and he advised the then attorney general that there is no question of me being forced to resign. That’s his quality in good times and bad times he stood with his friends.

As a politician, he was far ahead in terms of his contribution to the nation than as a lawyer. As the national spokesperson of the party as a leader of the Opposition as a man who understood issues as a man who never crossed the lakshman rekha. He was outstanding and the nation will remember him for that. I think he was also not able to help the party take right decisions because by the time he became the finance minister the party was in control of a leadership that accepted no opposition from anybody. So many of the decisions that the government took perhaps did not have the green signal of Arun Jaitley including demonetisation.

He has gone away far too soon. I met him about two weeks back I had a long chat with him. In fact, he was not keeping well and I was really worried about him. So I sent him an sms and told him that I wanted to see him urgently he then called me and I went. He was not the kind of man who would give up. He was not giving up. He said things are getting better. He also started telling me about the state of his health. He had become out of himself but he was willing to fight. Mentally, he was exceptionally alert and very clear in his mind about what he wanted to say. Sad that he has left us.

Tags: arun jaitley, kapil sibal

Latest From India

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Minister’s view on Scindia’s new post causes flutter

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed (Photo: File)

Fearing FAFT action, Pak likely to keep Saeed in jail

Kashmiris living in the city during a protest against the blockade of communication in Kashmir, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Detained Kashmir leaders’ family share ordeal

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP ideologue Subramanian Swamy (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kartarpur corridor work must stop for now, says Swamy

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

2

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

3

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

4

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

5

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham