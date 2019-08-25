Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:30 AM IST

India, All India

He lived well, left us with happy memories: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 4:17 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 4:17 am IST

Prime Minister Modi said that he had lost a valued friend and conveyed his condolences to Jaitley’s wife and son.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, and several Opposition leaders offered rich tributes to former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday. Jaitley, 66, passed away at AIIMS here after prolonged illness and is survived by his wife and children. Party leaders from across the political spectrum, offered  their condolences and acknowledged his rich contribution to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi said that he had lost a valued friend and conveyed his condolences to Jaitley’s wife and son. "With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!" the Prime Minister said.

Paying tributes to the departed leader, President Kovind said, "A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished minister, he contributed immensely to nation building".  

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu said that Jaitley’s death was an "irreparable loss" to the nation and a "personal loss" to him.   BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of Jaitley, saying he has left an indelible mark in implementing the Prime Minister’s vision for the welfare of poor and placing India as the world’s fastest economy.

BJP’s working president J.P. Nadda recalled Jaitley’s fiery speeches in Parliament and said that the senior leader’s smiling face as he dealt with tough situations will always remain with the partymen.  "His beliefs will always be our guide. The demise of Arun Jaitley has created a vacuum in Indian politics which can never be filled," said Mr Nadda.

Even Opposition came out for praise for Jaitley, with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi saying his contributions to public life will be remembered forever. Gandhi expressed deep pain and distress at the passing away of Jaitley.  Condoling his death, she said Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, parliamentarian and minister and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered. Former President Pranab Mukherjee said that he had visited him a day back and had prayed for his speedy recovery.  "He was a leader with deep intellect and knowledge, and a voice of reason. He will be dearly missed. My prayers with his family, friends and admirers," he said.

In his condolence message, L.K. Advani said that Jaitley was known and respected for his "sharp, analytical mind and everyone in the BJP always depended on him for finding solutions to complex issues."

"He was also someone who valued and nurtured his friendship with people across the political spectrum. As a person, he will be remembered as a soft-spoken, erudite and warm hearted person," he said.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said with the demise of Arun Jaitley, the country has lost "an eminent senior advocate" and "a tall leader". "I am personally, deeply saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley," the CJI said.

Tags: arun jaitley, narendra modi, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The “Order of Zayed”award was conferred on PM Modi by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi gets UAE’s highest civil award

Former Union minister P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

CBI has ‘fresh’ evidence, to grill P Chidambaram again

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani consoles family members of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at Greater Kailash in New Delhi on Saturday. Jaitley passed away on Saturday at the age of 66. (Photo: PTI)

Former Union minister and BJP stalwart Jaitley dies

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad return from Srinagar at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. A delegation of Opposition leaders which visited Srinagar to assess the situation in the Kashmir Valley were sent back from the airport by J&K authorities. (Photo: PTI)

Kashmir Valley remains out of bounds for politicians

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

2

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

3

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

4

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

5

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham