Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:30 AM IST

India, All India

Former Union minister and BJP stalwart Jaitley dies

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 3:57 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 3:57 am IST

Leaders across party lines pay tribute; have lost a friend, says PM Modi.

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani consoles family members of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at Greater Kailash in New Delhi on Saturday. Jaitley passed away on Saturday at the age of 66. (Photo: PTI)
 Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani consoles family members of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at Greater Kailash in New Delhi on Saturday. Jaitley passed away on Saturday at the age of 66. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP stalwart and party trouble-shooter Arun Jaitley died on Saturday at AIIMS. The AIIMS in its statement said Jaitley died at 12.07 pm. Jaitley, 66, was admitted in AIIMS on August 9.

In a brief statement, the hospital said, “It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, former finance minister of the Government of India, at 12.07 pm on August 24. Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors.” The AIIMS sources had earlier said he was on life support.

Jaitley had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS and his health condition gradually worsened, forcing him to take frequent breaks from his work.

In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. He underwent a surgery in the United States in January this year. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

The urbane and media-savvy leader was one of the sharpest political minds not only within the BJP but also in the larger political spectrum where he made lifelong allies cutting across the ideological divide.

He was perhaps among the BJP bigwigs who made a smooth transition from the Atal-Advani era in the party to the one where Narendra Modi dominated, ushering in the rise of a new generation leaders. As soon as his death was reported, leaders cutting across party lines paid rich tributes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a “valued friend”.

“With the demise of Arun Jaitleyji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuance understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him,” Mr Modi tweeted.

Mr Modi also spoke with Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta and son Rohan to express his condolences.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to France, UAE and Bahrain. Mr Modi is due to return after attending the G-7 Summit in France on Monday.

According to sources, Jaitley’s wife and son insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not cut short his three-nation tour following his demise. “Both of them insisted that PM does not cancel his current foreign tour,” he said.

Securities were beefed up in and around AIIMS after doctor’s confirmed Jaitley’s demise. Senior Delhi police officials were seen monitoring security arrangements at the hospital.

Leaders cutting across party lines reached AIIMS to pay last respect to Jaitley.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Union minister Smriti Irani, Dr Jitendra Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan and BJP working president J.P. Nadda were first to reach the AIIMS. Dr Harsh Vardhan stayed for more than one-and-half-hours at the AIIMS. BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, Lok Sabha members Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari also paid their last respect to the departed leader at AIIMS.

After completing the embalming procedure, the mortal remains were handed over to his family members. Around 3 pm, the remains were taken to his residence at Kailash Colony in South Delhi from AIIMS. Party leaders from across the political spectrum, BJP workers and his admirers filed past the body, which was kept in a glass casket, offering flowers and wreaths.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Dr Singh, S Jaishankar, Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP working president Mr Nadda were among those who paid last respects to Jaitley at his residence. BJP stalwart L.K. Advani also paid homage to Jaitley. Chief ministers Yogi Adityanath, Naveen Patnaik, Kamal Nath and Arvind Kejriwal paid homage to Jaitley at his residence. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, Gulam Nabi Azad and Jyotiraditya Scindia also paid homage to the departed soul at his residence.

Late Atal Behari Vajpayee’s foster daughter Namita Kaul also laid a wreath on Jaitley’s body. Late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj also visited Jaitley’s residence.

Thousand of BJP workers and neighbours of the departed leaders in Kailash Colony also paid their last respect to Jaitley. Dr Vardhan was prominently seen managing their affairs at the entrance of Jaitley’s residence for several hours.

The Delhi police has made elaborate security arrangements at routes from where the mortal remains will be taken on Sunday morning. His body will be taken to the BJP headquarters where leaders across the political spectrum are expected to pay their last respects. From BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites.

Tags: arun jaitley, aiims, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

He lived well, left us with happy memories: Modi

The “Order of Zayed”award was conferred on PM Modi by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi gets UAE’s highest civil award

Former Union minister P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

CBI has ‘fresh’ evidence, to grill P Chidambaram again

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad return from Srinagar at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. A delegation of Opposition leaders which visited Srinagar to assess the situation in the Kashmir Valley were sent back from the airport by J&K authorities. (Photo: PTI)

Kashmir Valley remains out of bounds for politicians

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

2

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

3

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

4

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

5

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham